Today’s Headlines:Court Dismisses Suit Seeking To Sack Buhari;DSS Intercepts New Naira Notes Sellers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Court Dismisses Suit Seeking To Sack Buhari

A Federal High Court in Abuja has on Monday dismissed the suit by a former presidential candidate of Hope Democratic Party, Chief Ambrose Owuru, against the election of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari(retd.), in the 2019 presidential election.

Source: Punch paper

The suit seeking Buhari’s was dismissed by Justice Inyang Ekwo on three grounds.

One of the grounds was that the suit constituted a gross abuse of court process, statute barred and was an affront to the supremacy of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The judge also held that the suit was baseless and frivolous.

DSS Intercepts New Naira Notes Sellers, Fingers Commercial Bank Officials

The Department of State Services, DSS, has arrested some members of an organised syndicate selling the new Naira notes in parts of the country.

Source: Vanguard papers

Although the DSS did not disclose the names and locations of the suspects, the agency said in a statement on Monday that some commercial bank officials were aiding and abetting the act.

The statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, warned that the Service would go after those involved in the malfeasance.

EFCC arrests 28 suspected internet fraudsters in Nasarawa

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday announced it had arrested 28 suspected internet fraudsters in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The suspects were arrested at their hideout on Saturday.

Source: Daily Post

This followed intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The suspects were identified as Yusuf Mudi, Umar Ibrahim, Gabriel Selumun, Moses Hamidu, Christian Daniel Kelechi, Sara Abdullah, Abdulsalam Ogba, Ngene Sunday Chinonso, Muoneke Chukuojekwe Celestine, Terhemen Sesugh Silas, Emmanuel Phillip, Emmanuel Akwe, Jones Kismet, Shehu Khalif, Emmanuel Isaiah and Adeleke Kehinde Raphael.

Sharia Council Asks INEC To Hold Guber, Presidential And Other Polls Same Day

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to hold the forthcoming general elections in one day, saying that violence may mar the staggered polls.

Source: Channels TV

The Council said violence might erupt after the first elections on February 25th, due to the desperation of some politicians who are already warming up to cause a crisis to stop the elections knowing fully well that they may lose the contests.

Addressing a news conference in Kaduna on Sunday, the Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Shari’a in Nigeria, Nafi’u Baba-Ahmed, says that the security agencies are already overstretched and therefore, may not be able to contend with the looming political crisis.

Photos Credit: Google

WaterGo (

)