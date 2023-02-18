Today’s Headlines:Court Dismisses Nwajiuba’s Suit Seeking To Disqualify Tinubu, Adamu To Meet APC Govs On Sunday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Court Dismisses Ex-minister’s Suit Seeking To Disqualify Tinubu

The Court of Appeal, Abuja has dismissed an appeal filed by a former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, seeking to disqualify Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party as presidential candidates of their political parties.

Nwajiuba and the Rights for All International, a non-governmental organisation, had asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to cancel the processes that produced Tinubu and Abubakar as candidates of their political parties.

Adamu To Meet APC Govs Sunday

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, has invited the APC State Governors to an emergency meeting on Sunday.

The development is coming in the wake of the growing friction and cold war between the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and some aggrieved governors over the naira redesign policy that has subjected a number of Nigerians to untold hardship in the last three weeks.

APC Unveils Timetable For Governorship Elections In Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi

The Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has unveiled its timetable and schedule of activities for the governorship primary elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states later in the year.

Consequently, the Chief of Staff to the Kogi state Governor, Pharm. Abdulkareem Jamiu Asuku, at the weekend, stormed the ‘Buhari House’ National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC ahead of the Governorship Primary election slated for April 10.

Nigerian Army Speaks On Plans Ahead Of General Elections, Assures Citizens Of Safety

The Nigerian Army has assured that as the country prepares for the general elections, its personnel would ensure a conducive environment for a free, fair and credible exercise.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Faruk Yahaya, who stated this, also warned criminals and thugs to stay away from and desist from causing infractions in the elections.

Siblings, Pastor Die Inside Well In Osun

There was tragedy at the Ojoro area of Owode Ede, Ede North local government area of Osun State when three persons died after being trapped inside a well.

DAILY POST gathered that two of the deceased were siblings who worked as masons known in local parlance as bricklayers.

