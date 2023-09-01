Today’s Headlines:Coups: Nigeria won’t condone disloyal soldiers, Police Need 190,000 More Personnel

Coups: Nigeria won’t condone disloyal soldiers – Army Commander

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Nigerian Army (NA), Major General Mohammed Takuti Usman, has warned that the Nigerian Armed Forces will not condone disloyal soldiers.

Usman while issuing the warning on Wednesday asked soldiers to be loyal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the country and the constituted authority at all times.

The GOC in his address at the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta, Ogun State urged soldiers to be professional and exhibit total loyalty in how they carry out their responsibilities.

He also told them that their loyalty should always start from the President down to the top hierarchy of the Armed Forces.

Police Need 190,000 More Personnel To Man Nigeria, Says IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Olukayode Egbetokun says insufficient manpower is hindering the agency’s efforts to tackle crime, saying the police need an extra 190,000 personnel to effectively man the country.

IGP Egbetokun said this in a paper presentation to the Senior Executive Course 45 at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Plateau State on Wednesday.

According to him, while the UN recommended one police personnel to 460 citizens ratio, Nigeria has a police-citizen ratio of 1-650.

The police chief noted that if the country is not well-policed, the government’s industrialisation drive would become unrealistic.

Injustice, Army/Police brutality against residents fueling agitation in S-East — Report

An international Investigative report has revealed that the unending agitation in the South East is being fueled by injustice and brutality of security agencies against residents and commuters.

This is as the report said that over 6,500 civilians have been killed in the zone, and over 3,000 houses burnt since 2021.

The investigation was carried by the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law in collaboration with the Ekwenche Research Institute, Chicago-Illinois, USA; and the Global Igbo Leaders Coalition, United Kingdom.

The report stated that Anti-Igbo deadly clamp downs by the military and the police crack squads and delayed justice have escalated agitations in Igbo Land

Ogun LG Suspends Chairman Who Accused Gov. Abiodun Of Fund Diversion

The Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State Wale Adedayo has been suspended for three months on allegations of maladministration and financial mismanagement.

Seven out of the eleven councilors that make up the local government legislative council signed the suspension over various allegations and the need to investigate the alleged misconduct.

The council legislature has, however, directed him to appear at its next sitting on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Fifteen allegations were levelled against the suspended chairman and he is expected to defend them.

The councilors accused the suspended chairman of withdrawing N4 million from the local account for empowerment in 2022 which never took place. They also accused him of a waste of N2 million on Isese Day on August 20, 2022.

