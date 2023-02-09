Today’s Headlines:CBN Not Greater Than Nigeria Law_Shittu;A’Court Affirms Obi’s Candidacy

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

CBN Not Greater Than Nigeria law – Shittu

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wahab Shittu has said that the Central Bank of Nigeria is not greater than the constitution binding the country.

Shittu said this in reaction to the ruling of the Supreme Court on Wednesday that temporarily halted the move by the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria to ban the use of the old naira notes from February 10, 2023.

A seven-member panel led by Justice John Okoro halted the federal government plan in a ruling in an exparte application brought by three northern states of Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara.

The PUNCH reports that the February 10 deadline for the currency swap announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria pitted Governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) against 14 political parties which threatened to boycott the February 25 election, should the CBN extend the time limit.

The Abuja High Court in its ruling restrained the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), CBN, its Governor Godwin Emefiele, and 27 commercial banks from suspending, stopping, extending, or interfering with the currency swap terminal date.

A’Court Affirms Obi’s Candidacy

The Court of Appeal on Wednesday affirmed Peter Obi as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 elections.

In a unanimous decision, the appellate court struck out the appeal challenging Obi’s candidature and awarded N200,000 each in favour of the Independent National Electoral Commission and the LP.

The court held that the appellant, who also filed suit at the lower court, has no locus standi to institute the action.

Justice Ugochukwu Ogakwu, who led the three-member panel in the judgment, held that the trial court was right in its decision.

The appellant had contended that Obi was not qualified by the circumstances of his emergence as a candidate for the LP.

The suit marked CA/ABJ/CV/1414/2022 had Independent National Electoral Commission, and the Labour Party as first and second respondent, respectively.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, is the third respondent, while the appellant is the Allied Peoples Movement.

No interim Govt In Constitution, Atiku Tells Tinubu

The Atiku-Okowa Campaign Organisation has advised the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign to drop their alleged idea of setting up an Interim National Government, saying such has no support in the 1999 Constitution.

The PDP campaign team also insisted that the general elections must go on as scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The spokesperson for the Atiku-Okowa campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja said, “Our campaign has also received intelligence of a very dangerous plot by the Tinubu-Shettima campaign to continue to orchestrate unrest across the country aimed at truncating the electoral process, triggering a constitutional crisis and foisting an undemocratic situation of Interim National Government on our country, having realised that it has no chance in the election.

These alleged moves by the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign are not only cowardly but also confirm that Tinubu is intimidated by the overwhelming popularity of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and as such seeks to allegedly scuttle the election.But the APC debunked reports that it was putting pressure on the INEC and other relevant agencies to shift the 2023 general elections.

Ebonyi LP Chieftain Joins PDP

A member of the Labour Party in Ebonyi State, Henry Ude, has dumped his party for the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the PDP Governorship Campaign Council, Abia Onyike, stated this in a statement, on Wednesday.

The statement said, “A well-known politician and one of the founding fathers of Ebonyi State, Henry Ude (Ajim Best), has decamped from the Labour Party and rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Ude, a foremost founding father of Ebonyi State and one of the founding members of the PDP, was famous for single-handedly sponsoring media advertisements during the struggle for the creation of Ebonyi State from the early 1990s to October 1, 1996 when the state was created.

The statement quoted Ude as saying, “My decision to stage a comeback to the PDP is to help actualise my dream for the people of Ebonyi State as a founding father and to join in the current struggle to free Ebonyi State from bondage through the instrumentality of good governance.

Buhari, Emefiele Meet At Aso Rock Villa

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Wednesday, met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, which happened shortly after this week’s Federal Executive Council meeting, comes hours after the Supreme Court restrained the Federal Government from implementing the February 10 deadline for the old 200, 500 and 1000 naira notes to cease being legal tenders.

On Monday, the governments of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states had in a motion ex parte filed by their lawyer, AbdulHakeem Mustapha, prayed the Supreme Court to stop the CBN’s naira redesign policy.

A seven-person panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice John Okoro unanimously granted an interim injunction restraining the FG, CBN and deposit banks from implementing the February 10, deadline pending the determination of a notice in respect of the issue on February 15.

