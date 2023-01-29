This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:CBN Extend Old Naira Deadline Till February 10;Probe Attack On Obi-SERAP To buhari

CBN extends old naira deadline till February 10

Photo Credit: Punch News

The Central Bank of Nigeria has extended the deadline for the swapping of old naira notes with the redesigned ones till February 10, 2023.

The CBN stated this in a release on Sunday.

The apex bank said it added “a 10-day extension of the deadline from January 31, 2023, to February 10, 2023, to allow for the collection of more old notes.”

This is according to the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Elections: Probe attack on Obi, SERAP tells buhari

Photo Credit: Punch News

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has urged the President, Major General Muhammadu buhari (retd.), “to direct the Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba to promptly, thoroughly, and transparently investigate the reported attack on the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, after a rally in Katsina State, and other cases of election-related intimidation, harassment and violence across the country.”

Photo Credit: Google

SERAP also urged buhari to “direct Baba and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, to name and shame any politician and other perpetrators of election-related intimidation, harassment, and violence, and to ensure that they are promptly brought to justice.”

Once You’re A Town Dweller, Fulani Herdsmen See You As An Enemy—Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Gumi

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters

Gumi also said the ideologies of ISWAP, Boko Haram and Ansaru – all terrorist groups – are not accepted by people in northern Nigeria.

Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has said that Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria see all people dwelling in urban areas as part of those cheating them.

The controversial Islamic scholar stated this during an interview with Vanguard Newspaper, published on Sunday. The cleric explained how Fulani herdsmen formed part of non-state actors terrorising Nigeria.

He said, “There are two types of Fulani. There are Fulani that is herdsmen. Traditionally, they inherited cattle. They will tell you ‘these cattle we inherited about five generations ago’. They have refused to educate themselves.

“They only have cattle as their capital. And there are Fulani all over the town. In fact, I don’t think there’s any tribe that has intermarried with other tribes than the Fulani. If you go to the East, you will see a Fulani-speaking Igbo. I have seen a Fulani who speaks Igbo. I have seen a Fulani who was speaking Yoruba.

N2.72 trillion old Naira notes hidden in people’s homes

Photo Credit: P.M. News

About N2.72 trillion of old Naira notes were kept in people’s homes before the Central Bank of Nigeria began the currency swap programme,Godwin Emefiele, governor of Central Bank of Nigeria said on Sunday.

The head of the apex financial regulator said available data had shown that currency-in- circulation in 2015 was only N1.4 trillion.

He said as at October 2022, currency in circulation had risen to N3.23 trillion, out of which only N500 billion was within the banking industry.

Content created and supplied by: Nasu001

News )

