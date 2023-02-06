Today’s Headlines:CBN Deceived Buhari -Oshiomhole, Reps May Hold Emergency Session – Gbajabiamila

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former All Progressives Congress National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, on Sunday, joined other ruling party chieftains claiming that the naira redesign was aimed at scuttling the presidential election.

Speaking on Sunday during an interview on Channels Television’s ‘The 2023 Verdict’, the former Edo State governor claimed the Central Bank of Nigeria deceived the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), into approving the naira redesign policy.

While exonerating Buhari from any blame, the APC chief claimed that though he was not privy to what led to the President’s approval of the policy, he believed Buhari was deceived.

According to the former governor, the bank sold an anti-corruption motive to the President which made him approve the policy.

“So, I can guess – I was not there – that in obtaining the approval, I believe the CBN deceived the President by amplifying the need to have corruption-free electioneering as if the election is the only project this President has a responsibility for,” Oshiomhole said.

He added that the apex bank allegedly exploited the anti-corruption stance of the President in getting him to agree to the policy.

“The President Buhari that I know will have no difficulty in agreeing,” he said.

The former APC chairman further alleged that the intention of CBN was to allegedly prevent the presidential election from holding on the scheduled date and scuttle APC winning chances.

“You could see that the intention of the bank is not to eliminate abuses but to stop the elections from taking place.

Naira crisis: Reps may hold emergency session – Gbajabiamila

Assembly elections on February 25 if the Central Bank of Nigeria failed to address the hardship Nigerians face due to its currency swap policy.

Gbajabiamila noted that the House would continue to closely monitor the CBN’s implementation of the policy, following the Green Chamber’s meeting with the governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, on the issue.

A statement issued on Sunday by the Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, quoted Gbajabiamila to have made this known at a town hall meeting with some ethnic groups in Surulere, Lagos.

The statement was titled ‘Currency Swap: We’ll Reconvene Before Elections If… – Gbajabiamila…says Tinubu stands with Nigerians.’

Emefiele had finally appeared before the House on Tuesday last week over the crisis caused by the redesign of some naira notes and the exchange of old naira notes with new ones by the populace.

The CBN governor had appeared before the House’s Ad Hoc Committee on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Cashless Policy and Extend the Timeframe of the Currency Swap, where he said the apex bank hopes that the naira would get stronger with the implementation of the policy.

Emefiele had partly said, “Subject to the content of the CBN Act, Section 20(3), which says even after the old currency has lost its legal tender status; that we are mandated to collect those monies, I stand with the House of Representatives on this.

“What does that mean? It could have lost its legal tender status, in which case we have moved on, but you have your money that you have not been able to send to the bank.

Six Killed, Properties Burnt As Gunmen Attack Ondo Villages

At least six local farmers and traders have been murdered by suspected gunmen in Arimogija and Molege communities in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo state.

A community leader, Mr Owolafe Folorunsho, who confirmed this to newsmen on Sunday, said the traders were killed by the marauders while returning from Akure, the state capital.

“They laid an ambush, attacked the traders who were coming from Akure, and killed all the occupants before taking away their money and setting their vehicles and motorcycles on fire,” Mr Folorunsho said.

According to him, the gunmen have been launching an attack on the communities at night using sophisticated weapons.

Mr Folorunsho said the recent attack which happened last week Thursday night was triggered by the effort of the farmers to repel the continued wanton destruction of their crops by the gunmen.

He said, “The gunmen have continued to invade our farmlands at night, harvest our crops to feed their cattle. At times, they will come during the day, force us to uproot the cassava by ourselves at gunpoint, and command us to cut them into pieces to feed their cows.

“In order not to take laws into our hands, we reported this act of economic sabotage to the appropriate authority who took prompt action to chase them out of the farming areas only for them to come back and attacked us again.”

Respect Your Senior At The Bar, Keyamo Replies Dogara

The last has not been heard in the heated exchange between Yakubu Dogara, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour.

The duo have been locked in a Twitter battle since Dogara criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for restating his commitment to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Keyamo, who is a spokesman for the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council, had in a tweet on Sunday morning referred to Dogara as a “political prostitute, wanderer and back-stabber.”

“My brother and law schoolmate, @YakubDogara, this tweet is beneath you. You are actually pained by the support of PMB for @officialABAT, two leaders who have stayed true to their beliefs and causes, unlike the political prostitute, wanderer & back-stabber that you’ve always been,” Keyamo wrote.

Responding to the tweet, Dogara said, “My brother, I have a name for you but because it’s not a good one, I won’t say it as a cost of friendship. Yes, we were mates at Law School but I am waiting for you to win a councilorship election first so we can be mates in politics. Learn to punch below your weight category.”

