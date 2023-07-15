Today’s Headlines:Caution Wike Over Utterances- Stakeholders-PDP, US Defence Min Wallace To Step Down

Caution Wike, Ortom Over Utterances, Stakeholders Tell PDP

Against the backdrop of the recent war of words between the camps of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and those of Nyesom Wike and Samuel Ortom, former governors of Rivers and Benue States, some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, on Friday, have called on the party to caution the former governors.

Ortom had recently described Atiku as a frustrated man who was yet to come to terms with his rejection by five former aggrieved governors under the aegis of the Integrity Group.

Ortom’s jibe was a reaction to a statement credited to Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, Mr Phrank Shaibu, who accused the ex-governor of gross incompetence while in office.

UK defence minister Wallace to step down as lawmaker at next election

British defence minister Ben Wallace will not stand as a member of parliament (MP) in the next UK national election, and will leave government when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak carries out his next cabinet reshuffle, he told The Sunday Times newspaper.

Wallace, a member of the ruling Conservative party, has been MP for Wyre and Preston North and its predecessor constituency in northwest England since 2005.

He has been defence secretary for four years, helping lead Britain’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I’m not standing next time,” he said in an interview with the newspaper, but ruled out going “prematurely” and forcing another by-election.

Sunak is facing three by-elections next week, and opinion polls suggest his Conservative party could lose all of them.

A general election must be held in Britain within the next 18 months. The Times said a cabinet reshuffle was expected in September.

The newspaper said Wallace told Sunak his plans on June 16 but had hoped to make the announcement over the summer before leaks forced his hand.

There had been speculation over Wallace’s future in recent weeks. Boundary changes will see his parliamentary constituency scrapped at the next election and he had not publicly sought another seat.

He had been considered as a potential successor to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg but Stoltenberg’s contract was extended this month by another year.

In the interview, Wallace warned Britain could be drawn into more conflicts.

“Towards the end of the decade, the world is going to be much more unsafe, more insecure. I think we will find ourselves in a conflict. Whether it is a cold or a warm conflict, I think we’ll be in a difficult position,” he said.

10th Reps Will Work To Give Traditional Rulers Constitutional Roles – Speaker.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D on Saturday, said the Green Chamber would work to ensure that traditional rulers have constitutional roles.

In a statement signed by Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Abbas said this has become necessary due to the critical roles traditional rulers play in society.

He spoke at the palace of the Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, during his first visit to Zaria since his emergence as Speaker on June 13.

Abbas holds the traditional title of Iyan Zazzau. He was received by a mammoth crowd in Zaria who sang songs of joy to celebrate him as the Number 4 citizen.

The Speaker, who is representing Zaria Federal Constituency for the fourth time, first paid homage to the emir’s palace, where he noted the important role of traditional institutions and called for their recognition in the 1999 Constitution.

He was accompanied by several principal officers and over 50 members of the House across political party and regional lines.

Speaker Abbas thanked his colleagues in the House for the “massive support” they gave him, while equally appreciating the entire people of Zaria for the opportunity to represent them in the House.

Fake Will Not Derail, Distract My Mission For New Nigeria – Obi.

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 election, Peter Obi has decried the mischief of fake news manipulators using his name but said that they will not distract nor derail his focus for a new Nigeria which he insists, is POssible.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Obi said “I have noticed with dismay, an emerging pattern, where fake media reports and news items are predicated on interviews and press remarks I never grantedObi mentioned among many others, “Two recent instances relating to my saying that I am looking forward to running for office in 2027 on a supposed Arise TV interview that never took place and the other, about my reaction to prospective appointees into the current Federal Government”

He described both reports as bogus. “Regrettably, our politics has sunken to this level where manipulation of the media space is now a trade.” he lamented

Undaunted, the former Anambra state Governor said “For me, I shall continue to speak on topical national issues recognized news and media outfits, but certainly will not concern myself with cheap distractive trolls.

“My focus and that of the Obidient Movement that l lead will not derail from the original mission of creating a new Nigeria which we believe is POssible.

