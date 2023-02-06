Today’s Headlines:Catastrophe Awaits Riggers, Yakasai Warns Politicians; Pastor Adeboye To Haters;Stop Searching The Secret Of My Success

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Catastrophe Awaits Riggers, Yakasai Warns Politicians

Kano—One of the few remaining northern elders who witnessed the parliamentary system of governance of Nigeria in the 60s, Tanko Yakasai, 98, has warned of the catastrophe that will follow any attempt to rig the 2023 general elections.

In a statement issued in Kano yesterday, Yakasai, who was the National Publicity Secretary of the defunct Northern Elements Progressives Union, NEPU, before the civil war in 1966, reflected on the Kano riot that led to the death of many in response to the bloody coup that culminated in the death of the then Prime Minister, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, and the northern Premier, Ahmadu Bello.

He described the incident as very tragic, attributing it to peoples’ greed and personal whims that blind them of the “bigger picture”.

Yakasai said: “I was also present during the Kano riot which was a response to the murders of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa and others I mentioned earlier. That tragic event resulted in the loss of many innocent lives and took place in various parts of northern Nigeria. The exact number of casualties, both military and civilian, has yet to be determined.

“From this tragedy, I learned that when people are consumed by their inordinate desires, they become blind to the bigger picture. This is why I want to advise those considering manipulating the results of coming presidential elections not to take any actions that could plunge our nation into catastrophe.

Again, PANDEF Hits Okowa

THE Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, led by the South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark has asked the Governor of Delta State and the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for this month’s election to answer the queries the Elderstatesman has raised and not sink deeper into the pit.

Recall that former Federal Commissioner for Information and South South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark had on Thusday asked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to give account of what he got as 13 percent Derivation to the people of Delta State before May this year.

According to the elder statesman at a Press briefing has threatened that Governor Okowa would be dragged to court to explain what accrued to the state as the Chief Executive, just as he asked the Delta State governor, the running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar for the February 25 poll to step down.

In a statement on Sunday by the National Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson, PANDEF said, “Governor Ifeanyi Okowa needs to be acquainted with an African proverb that says “when your father scolds you in the public, a well-brought up child, does not exchange words with him, but goes home to reflect on the words of the old man”.

Adeboye To Haters;Stop Searching The Secret Of My Success

THE General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has revealed the secret of his outstanding breakthrough that has brought the church from obscurity to a global organisation.

Adeboye who told haters to stop searching for secret of his success said anybody who wants to get to the top, such a fellow must endeavour to have genuine relationship with God of wonders, listen to His instructions whether or not it is con-venient.

Speaking at the national headquarters of the church, Throne of Grace Pariish, Ebute-Metta, Lagos, at the thanksgiving and special prayer service on the theme: ‘Season of Wonders’, Pastor Adeboye recounted series of encounters he had with God a long time ago which have formed the fulcrum of the growth the world is witnessing today.

In his words: “When I became the general overseer of the church things were hard then. The entire income of the church was less than my salary at the University then. By the time we have finished paying the pastors there is nothing left for the general overseer. And then I collected my gratuity from the government since I was working with the government before I resigned into full-time ministry.

“I was happy because it was big money and I said I will manage it until the church grows. Suddenly i realized that I am no longer working with government but now under a new management, so I asked God how He wants me to handle the money.

Arthur Eze Backs FG’s New Monetary Policy

BUSINESS Mogul, Prince Arthur Eze says he is totally in support of the federal government’s naira redesign and cashless policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, describing it as an outstanding economic decision that would bring effective economic and financial prosperity to Nigerians.

Eze, in a statement by his media consultant, Oliver Okpala said the federal government and the CBN should be commended for the decision which, according to him, would give greater value to the country’s currency and financial investments.

He urged the people to exercise a little patience as the genuine results of the policies of the CBN and federal government would soon come to fruition.

Nigerians should be happy that the billions stolen by some corrupt individuals in the country aimed at starving the poor have been recovered and some rendered useless by the redesigned currency policy.

“I wonder why some Nigerians should pack billions of stolen money in their private residences awaiting to use it to rig elections.

“With the cashless policy in place, disgruntled politicians can no longer use money to truncate the electoral process in the country

