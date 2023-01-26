Today’s Headlines:Bullion Vans At Tinubu’s House Missed Address;No PVC, No Voting–INEC Chairman

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bullion Vans At Tinubu’s House Missed Address

The Lagos State Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Ayodele Adewale, has claimed the bullion vans seen driving into Bola Tinubu’s residence on the eve of the 2019 presidential election “missed” their “way there.”

The APC scribe while speaking in an interview on Arise TV on Thursday said the bullion van matter had been put to rest a long time ago.

“On the bullion van or no bullion van and all of that, I think that matter has been put to rest. There was no money in the bullion van. The bullion vans that even came missed their way to have come there.

“I was in that house on that very day and it was not on an election day. The bullion vans missed their way to have come there,” he said.

No PVC, No Voting – INEC Chairman

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, on Thursday in Abuja insisted that no eligible voter in Nigeria will be allowed to cast vote in the forthcoming general elections without a Permanent Voter Card, PVC, even as he gave an assurance that the Bimodal Voter Registration System, BVAS, is highly secured, intact and cannot be compromised or hacked into by overzealous persons.

Fielding questions from participants after presenting a paper on “INEC and the Challenges of ICT- The Way Forward,” Yakubu insisted that technology will be deployed to actualize a credible, fair and hitch-free general election.

As with every aspect of our national lives, adopting technologies into the electoral process is always met with challenges.

“One major challenge was the lack of a clear-cut legal framework supporting the deployment of technology by the Commission especially in the accreditation of voters and the voting process.

Photo Credit:Google

Court Urges To Restrain CBN, Emefiele On Deadline

The Federal High Court in Abuja has been urged to among others, restrain the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and its Governor Godwin Emefiele from implementing its January 31 deadline for the old 200, 500 and 1000 naira notes.

The request form part of the reliefs being sought in a suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/114/2023 filed by a Professor of Law, Joshua Alobo.

Alobo also wants the court to issue a mandatory order, compelling the CBN to extend the “duration where the old notes cease to become legal tender to period of three weeks when the redesign notes will be sufficiently dispense by the commercial banks.”

Defendants in the suit are the CBN, Emefiele and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

The plaintiff stated, in a supporting affidavit, that the CBN Governor had on October 26, 2022, announced that the apex bank would introduce new series of redesigned N200, N500 and N1000 banknotes into the financial system.

Epe Stand Still For Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Photo Credit:The Nation

The ancient town of Epe literarily stood still for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu when a campaign group BATS Vanguard held a road show for him and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Epe Division of Lagos State.

Chairman BATS Vanguard Nigeria and Diaspora, Ambassador Dare Owotomobi described Tinubu as an economic wizard whose blueprint made Lagos the State with the best Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) index.

He implored Lagosians and Nigerians at large to not just pick the permanent voter’s card (PVC), but vote en masse for Tinubu in order to reorder the nation’s economic narrative.

The Patron of BATS Vanguard Campaign Group in Epe, Adebola Matanmi, said the group cannot count the number of great things Asiwaju Tinubu has done for the people of Epe over the course of time adding that the APC flagbearer has been at the forefront of the development of Lagos viz-a-viz Epe and the development is unprecedented in the history of the people.

