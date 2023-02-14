Today’s Headlines:Buhari’s Cabal Planning Interim Govt-El-Rufai;Emefiele meets Diplomatic Corps, says old notes deadline extension unnecessary

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Buhari’s Cabal Planning Interim Govt_El-Rufai

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, yesterday, claimed that a Presidency cabal was working towards an Interim National Government, ING.

El-Rufai, in an interview with Premium Times, said the leaders around President Muhammadu Buhari resorted to ING after failing to get either Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and Senate President Ahmad Lawan to succeed Buhari.

According to the Kaduna State governor, some non-state actors have their eyes on an interim government as an outcome of the ongoing presidential election process

El-Rufai said he no longer believed in the quality of leadership around President Muhammadu Buhari.

Emefiele Meets Diplomatic Corps

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has met with the Diplomatic Corps to over the Naira redesign policy.

Meeting with the corps in Abuja this afternoon, the governor explained the rationale for the policy and said that extending the deadline for the circulation of the old notes of the affected denominations of N200, N500 and N1, 000 notes was unnecessary.

He noted that some unscrupulous bankers were trying to sabotage the policy and that such people would be sanctioned, along with Point of Sales (POS) operators who over-charge customers for transactions.

Photo Credit:Google





Falana Knocks CBN For Disobeying Supreme Court Order

Photo Credit:Punch papers

Rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has lambasted the Central Bank of Nigeria for allegedly flouting the interim injunction of the Supreme Court suspending the implementation of the February 10 deadline on the use of the old banknotes.

The PUNCH reports that the CBN had moved the deadline earlier set for the expiration of the legal tender status of the old notes from January 31 to February 10 after the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, met with the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

Nigerians have been groaning under the pain caused by the deadline as they are unable to get the new notes, while the old notes are being sold to them by Point of Sales vendors.

The Supreme Court, however, granted an interim injunction on February 8 restraining the CBN and the Federal Government from implementing the February 10 deadline.

My Father’s Death Broke Me —Diri

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has said the death of his father, Pa Abraham Diri, broke him.

Diri, whose father died on Sunday at the age of 88, spoke at his Sampou community home when he received scores of visitors, including members of the state executive council, security commanders and the state executive of the Peoples Democratic Party.

A statement on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as saying that he could not hold back tears when he received the sad news.

Diri expressed gratitude to members of his cabinet for sharing in his family’s moment of pain and sadness.

He said his father died as his administration was commemorating three years in office and wished that he lived longer.

According to him, the government had lined up a number of activities to mark the anniversary but because of the sad development, all official engagements had to be suspended.

