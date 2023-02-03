Today’s Headlines:Buhari Meets APC Governors Behind Closed-Doors, Protesters Attack Oyo Gov’s Office

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Buhari Meets APC Governors Behind Closed-Doors

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently having a closed-door meeting with the governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC under the auspices of the Progressive Governors’ Forum.

The meeting is holding at the State House in Abuja.

The governors of Ebonyi, Ogun, Imo, Zamfara, Kebbi, Yobe, Lagos, Kaduna, Kano, Kwara, and Niger are present in the meeting.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed, it will not be unconnected with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) cash swap policy and how to address the agitations that have greeted the policy.

Protesters Attack Oyo Gov’s Office

Youths and other residents of Oyo State protesting hardship in the country attacked the governor’s office in Agodi area of Ibadan.

The PUNCH earlier reports that barely 22 days before the general elections, youths in their numbers stormed the streets of Ibadan, on Friday, to protest the current state of the nation.

Nigerians have been contending with fuel, new naira notes scarcity and erratic power supply for weeks across the nation.

Dissatisfied with the situation, the youths, armed with several placards, stormed the Iwo Road area of the state on Friday morning to register their grievances.

Why Obi Must Win 2023 Election- Adebanjo

The leader of the pan Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, has explained why the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi must win the 2023 presidential election.

Adebanjo, who has been a staunch supporter of Obi, said if the LP candidate loses there would be no opportunity for a non-Christian and a non-northerner to be president again.

Adebanjo made his position known at the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum in Abuja.

Adebanjo further stated that “if Obi does not win, forget a country called Nigeria.”

Akintoye’s Deputy Renounces Membership

The former Deputy Alana and former Chairman, Ilana Omo Oduduwa, Wale Adeniran, has renounced his membership of the group and severed all ties with its leader, Prof. Adebanji Akintoye.

The PUNCH reports that the leadership of the organisation has been engulfed in a crisis in the last couple of weeks over allegations of fraud and embezzlement which led to the resignation of Adeniran, who was the immediate leader and chairman of the group.

Adeniran said he resigned to allow a thorough investigation into the allegation and called on Yoruba elders to set up a committee for that purpose.

