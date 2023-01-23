This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:buhari Leads APC Campaign In Bauchi;Why Northern Youths ll Reject LP_ Chidoka

buhari Leads APC Campaign In Bauchi

President Muhammadu buhari will lead the presidential and governorship campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State today. This is according to a campaign programme released by the secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council, James Faleke.

The campaign train for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima would also move to Benue, Abia, Taraba and Zamfara within the week. In a statement from the Director Media and Publicity of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Bayo Onanuga, he said: “buhari will be at the rally scheduled for 8.30 to 11.30 am. “The rally will take place earlier than other rallies, as buhari is also expected in Lagos on Monday to begin a two-day visit.” Speaking on buhari’s visits to Lagos Onanuga said;

In Lagos, he will commission the Lekki Deep Sea Port, a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) venture, involving the Federal and Lagos State governments and a private company, Tolaram

Why Northern Youths ll Reject LP – Chidoka

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election next month, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Osita Chidoka has said the problems of the youths in the Southern and Northern parts of the country are different, adding that they (northern youths) will vote for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Chidoka also claimed that nobody in the North moved during the EndSars protest because it was not a problem to the people in the North.

He made the statement on Sunday while fielding questions on the Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme.

According to the former minister of aviation, there is no national youth movement that could sway votes in the favour of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi.

Umahi Approves Ebonyi Stadium For Atiku’s Campaign

Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, has granted the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) free use of the state’s stadium facility for its presidential campaign rally slated for January 26 in Abakaliki, the state capital. PDP had in a letter addressed to the governor, titled: “Notice of Presidential Rally of the People’s Democratic Party in Ebonyi State,” dated January 20, requested the use of the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, accepting to pay the prescribed fees in line with the operative Executive Order in the state. Umahi, who gave express approval of the stadium, waived the fees and directed the Acting Chairman of the State Board of Internal Revenue not to collect any fee from the party. He also directed the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development to grant the party unhindered access to the facility.

Abia South’s Spontaneous Love For Ikpeazu

Democracy is a system of government whose outcomes in elections are determined by the people. For an election to be adjudged successful, it must be free, fair and credible, and these are factors driven by the system’s ability to allow the people to so freely express their choices without let, hindrance or coercion.

Such free choices are expressed in several ways in the run up to the election and give an insight into what the final outcome would be.

It is therefore safe to say that following from the above, the Governor of Abia State and the PDP candidate for Abia South Senatorial District, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu is in the clear lead to win his election. His general and wide acceptance by the people was epitomised by the spontaneous outpouring of love to him by the people on the streets of Aba as he walked the road to the scene of a fire incident recently.

