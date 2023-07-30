Today’s Headlines:Bring Simon Ekpa To Join Us–Gov Uzodinma To FG;Fuel Subsidy: NLC Insists On Strike

Sit-At-Home: Bring Simon Ekpa To Join us– Gov Uzodinma To FG

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has urged President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government and security operatives to extradite Finland-based Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa to Nigeria.

Uzodinma said Ekpa should be brought back to Nigeria to either join the sit-at-home he orders or be punished for his crimes.

He made the call while receiving the new General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Enugu, Major General Hassan Dada, at the Government House in Owerri.

He reiterated the need for peace in the Southeast and to end insurgency in the region.

According to Uzodinma: “What is topmost in our cases is this popular sit-at-home order.

“There’s one man called Simon Ekpa somewhere in Finland.

“It is our hope that the security agencies, particularly the military, working with the Federal Government, will be able to either bring Simon Ekpa back to Nigeria to also sit at home with us or be made to face the wrath of the law.”

Fuel Subsidy: NLC Insists On Strike

Security agencies are perfecting their strategy to ensure that Wednesday’s strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (UTC) does not get out of control or hijacked by hoodlums, The Nation gathered yesterday.

Organised labour is pressing ahead with the strike after its negotiation with the federal government on how to deal with the effects of the fuel subsidy removal broke down.

Kwara State Police Commissioner Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi met with the leadership of the state chapter of the NLC in Ilorin on how the workers’ protest could be held peacefully.

Spokesperson of the command Ajayi Okasanmi told our correspondent that the police commissioner “as part of efforts to ensure that the strike does not result in a breakdown of law and order, extended an invitation to the leadership of NLC and other stakeholders in the state.

Aggressive patrols of the state have been ordered by the CP during her meeting with the command’s management team and all the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs)”.

Spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Olasunkanmi Ayeni, said the corps was also ready to “deploy our personnel accordingly to forestall any act of lawlessness.”

Enugu youths storm streets, back Nnamdi Kanu in ending sit-at-home

Enugu youths, on Saturday, stormed the streets in peaceful protest to support Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in his call to end illegal sit-at-home in the South-East

The youths, in their numbers, marched through major roads and streets in Enugu metropolis with various inscriptions, which included: “Even Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is Against Sit-at-Home” and “Sit-at-Home Discourages Economic Progress”.

Others are: “We say NO to Enemies of our Dear State and region”; “Sit-at-Home Affects our Mental Health”; Sit-at-home is Affecting our Children Education” and “We Cannot Continue this Way” among others.

Speaking, the leader of Enugu Innovative Youths, Comrade Edeani Maduabuchi Edeani said that people pushing illegal sit-at-home under any guise should stop it, adding that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB, was against sit-at-home and had publicly called for its cancellation.

Scavengers fuel crimes in Abuja, other cities

There are growing concerns over the activities of the scavengers, popularly known as ‘babanbola’ in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and other major cities across the country.

Several criminal activities, including theft, attack, kidnapping and even vandalisation of government properties have recently been linked to the activities of the bola boys who continue to comb entire streets in search of scrap metals.

Following records of theft and destruction of critical infrastructures in the FCT, some residents and organisations have asked security agencies to put a stop to the menace.

DAILY POST recalls that in a bid to curtail the ugly trend in Abuja and its neighbouring states, the FCT Police Command on April 11, 2022, banned the bola boys from the nation’s capital with a vow to deport them to their states of origin.

