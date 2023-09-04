Today’s Headlines:Breaking: Tribunal Delivers Judgment in Atiku, Obi’s Petition against Tinubu On Wednesday, I will not fail Nigerians-BAT

Breaking: Tribunal Delivers Judgment in Atiku, Obi’s Petition against Tinubu Wednesday

Photo Credit: Thisday

One month and four days after it concluded hearing in two separate petitions filed by presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and that of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, challenging the declaration of Senator Bola Tinubu as President, the Presidential Election Petition Court, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal will on Wednesday deliver its judgement.

This was confirmed Monday morning by the Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Mr Umar Bangari, although he noted that a statement to that effect would soon be issued to journalists.

Recall that the five-member panel of the Presidential Election Petition Court, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, had on August 1, announced that the date for judgment in the two petitions would be communicated to parties, shortly after all parties adopted their final written addresses for and against the petitions.

Besides the petitions of Atiku and Obi, the presidential tribunal would also deliver judgment in the petition by the Allied People’s Movement (APM), seeking the disqualification of Tinubu from the February 25 presidential election on account of alleged unlawful nomination of the vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Confirming the judgment date to our correspondent in Abuja, Bangari also assured that adequate security has been put in place, adding that only the invited members of political parties and the general public would be allowed into the court room to avoid congestion and security breaches.

I will not fail Nigerians – Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Photo Credit: The Nation

President Bola Tinubu has reassured Nigerians of his determination not to fail the country in carrying out a permanent transformation of the nation’s economy to an enduring prosperity.

Tinubu said this while receiving members of Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO) on a solidarity visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This is contained in a statement signed by Chief Frank Ebere-Njoku, National Spokesperson, Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO), given to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

The president, who thanked the organisation for standing on his mandate, said that Nigeria was on the path of recovery.

Kwankwaso is a political liability – NNPP Southwest chair

Photo Credit: Punch

The newly elected Vice National Chairman (South-West) of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Alhaji Wasiu Ajirotutu, has described the former Presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 election, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso as a political liability.

He dared Kwankwso to publicly refute the claims that he never met with All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu four days before the election.

The NNPP regional leader, in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, insisted that the meeting between Kwankwaso and President Bola Tinubu a few days before the Presidential Election was anti-party activities and a betrayal of trust by the NNPP’s flagbearer.

Ajirotutu became the Southwest Chairman of the Party last week Tuesday after the Board of Trustees sacked the Kwakwasya’s faction of the NWC and handed six months suspension to Kwankwaso.

Reacting to the suspension of Kwankwaso, Ajirotutu made it clear that the former NNPP presidential candidate allegedly used the party’s structure for personal gains.

NEWS:Otti suspends Govt House driver after accident, orders treatment for injured okada rider

Photo Credit: Daily Post

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has ordered the immediate suspension of Onyebuchi Steven, a driver working in the Government House Umuahia, who was involved in an accident with a commercial motorcycle rider in Ohafia, on Sunday, pending an investigation.

A statement from the state’s government house, as made available to DAILY POST by the Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko, said an investigation will be conducted on the matter to establish the culpability or lack thereof of the driver.

According to the press release, Otti also directed the Commissioner for Health, Dr Ngozi Okoronkwo, to follow up and ensure that the injured okada rider, Orji Felix, received the best medical attention possible, at no expense to him or his family.

Steven, the driver of a Toyota Hilux pick-up, reportedly collided with Felix, who had just picked up a passenger by the roadside and was about to ride off.

Photo Credit: Google

