Today’s Headlines:Biden Calls For The Release Of Bazoum;Robert Receives 2 Offers To Leave Barcelona

Biden Calls For The Release Of Bazoum

US President Joe Biden called on Thursday for the immediate release of Niger’s elected President Mohamed Bazoum and for the country’s democracy to be preserved.

“I call for President Bazoum and his family to be immediately released, and for the preservation of Niger’s hard-earned democracy,” Biden said in a statement Thursday, the 63rd anniversary of Niger’s independence.

“In this critical moment, the United States stands with the people of Niger to honor our decades-long partnership rooted in shared democratic values and support for civilian-led governance,” he said.

Bazoum, 63, was ousted a week ago by his own guard in a coup condemned by the United States, European nations and the United Nations.

“The Nigerien people have the right to choose their leaders,” Biden said. “They have expressed their will through free and fair elections — and that must be respected.”

Bazoum was feted in 2021 after winning elections that ushered in Niger’s first peaceful transition of power.

He took the helm of a country burdened by four previous coups since independence from France in 1960.

The clock is ticking on a demand made Sunday by the West African regional bloc ECOWAS for the coup leaders to restore Bazoum to power within a week or face the possible “last resort” of military intervention.

Lewandowski Receives 2 Offers To Leave Barcelona

Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab have reportedly offered Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski a chance to leave Camp Nou.

According to El Nacional, Al-Hilal have contacted Lewandowski’s representative, Pini Zahavi, for a potential summer transfer.

Al-Hilal wants to bring Lewandowski to Riyadh after being turned down by the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe this summer.

They have already signed top players like Sergej Milinkovic Savic, Kalidou Koulibaly and Ruben Neves this summer transfer market.

Al-Shabab, meanwhile, are yet to complete a marquee signing this summer. They are reportedly willing to offer Lewandowski a mega salary of €60m per season.

Lewandowski joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich for €50 million last summer.

The Poland international scored 33 goals and provided eight assists in 46 matches across competitions for the Blaugrana.

The 34-year-old also helped Barcelona win the La Liga title and Supercopa de Espana in his debut season.

Tinubu Didn’t Comply With Constitution–Adegboruwa

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Ebun-Oluwa Adegboruwa, has alleged that President Bola Tinubu did not comply with the provision of the constitution judging from the manner he submitted his ministerial nominees to the Senate.

Adegboruwa claimed that Tinubu failed to fulfil the requirements of the constitution when he sent 28 names of ministerial nominees to the Senate, which he said is less than the number of states in the country.

The senior lawyer made the observation on Thursday while speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s programme.

According to him, compliance with the provisions of the constitution should be holistic and total, insisting it should not be at the discretion of the President.

Military Intervention In Niger ‘Last Resort’

West Africa’s regional bloc on Wednesday said a military intervention in junta-ruled Niger was “the last resort” as Nigeria cut electricity supplies to intensify pressure on the country’s coup leaders.

As ex-colonial power France sent in a fifth plane to evacuate its citizens, coup leader General Abdourahamane Tiani insisted they had no reason to quit the country.

Joining the departures, the United States ordered a partial evacuation of its embassy in Niamey.

West African military chiefs were meeting in Nigeria’s capital Abuja to frame a response while a delegation was in Niger for negotiations, a week after the coup that shook the fragile nation.

Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) leaders on Sunday imposed trade and financial sanctions, giving the coup leaders a week to reinstate Niger’s democratically elected president or face the possible use of force.

“(The) military option is the very last option on the table, the last resort, but we have to prepare for the eventuality,” said Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS commissioner for political affairs, peace and security.

An ECOWAS team headed by former Nigerian leader Abdulsalami Abubakar was in Niger for talks, he added at the start of a three-day meeting of the grouping’s military chiefs in Abuja.

West Africa’s pre-eminent military and economic power Nigeria, the current chair of ECOWAS, has vowed a firm line against coups that have proliferated across the region since 2020.

A source in Niger’s power company, Nigelec, said Nigeria had cut electricity to its neighbour as a result of the sanctions.

