Today’s Headlines:Beware Of Gov Uzodimma, Lawmaker Advises Tinubu; Gov Mbah Meets CNS, Seeks End To Sit-at-Home In South East

Beware Of Gov Uzodimma, Lawmaker Advises Tinubu

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, representing Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State, has described the State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, as “evil governor.”

Uzodimma, who is the chairman of Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), recently led his colleagues to a meeting with APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, over the choice principal officers of the 10th National Assembly.

This was immediately after the elections of National Assembly’s principal officers as announced by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House Speaker, Honourable Tajudeen Abbas.

Subsequently after the meeting, Adamu, the APC chairman disassociated the party from the election exercise in the two chambers of the National Assembly, saying that the party was not aware of the exercise. He claimed that he only heard of such events as rumours.

Gov Mbah Meets CNS, Seeks End To Sit-at-Home In South East

The Governor of Enugu State Dr. Peter Mbah has sought the support of the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies to end sit-at-home in the South East Region.

He made the appeal on Tuesday when he visited the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla at the Naval Headquarters, Abuja.

He said his administration has zero tolerance for the sit-at-home which was inhibiting business and development.

“I assumed office as Gov of Enugu, immediately I convened a security Council meeting and following from that we made pronouncement that we wanted the sit at home to end because we have zero tolerance to that. There is no way we’ll be able to achieve exponential picture we have painted, those massive promise about growing our economy, eradicating poverty, it will not happen if we dont deal with that problem and of course that requires we needed to tighten our security architecture, mobilise our security agencies in our state to be able to deal with it.

Nigeria Can Fight Corruption To Standstill — Ribadu, EFCC

Despite concerns about the increase in corruption cases in the country, anti-graft agencies and development partners on Tuesday renewed their commitment to combating the menace, saying it was possible.

They expressed their optimism in Abuja during the 2023 African Union Anti-Corruption Day in Abuja, organised by the Inter-Agency Task Team in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, MacArthur Foundation and the Centre for Democracy and Development, with the theme, ‘African Union convention on preventing and combating corruption 20 years after: Achievements and prospects’.

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulkarim Chukkol, highlighted the effects of corruption, including poor infrastructure, economic and political crises, poverty, and security challenges.

He expressed concern about the involvement of youths in economic and financial crimes, particularly cybercrime.

Corruption is one monster that has troubled and remains a huge challenge to Africa.

“When the so-called future leaders are themselves enmeshed in the criminality of uncommon dimension, it is difficult to imagine what the future holds for Africa,” Chukkol said.

The EFCC chairman expressed optimism and determination that corruption can be fought and defeated.

IGP Visits NSA Ribadu, Promises Improved synergy Among Security Agencies

The Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has promised improved synergy among security institutions in the country.

Egbetokun made the promise after he paid a courtesy visit to the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, at the Office of the National Security Adviser, Three Arms Zone, in Abuja.

He was accompanied by the DIG tions, Adeleke Adeyinka Bode, DIG Training and Development, Bala Ciroma; AIG Force Intelligence Bureau, Abdulyari Lafia; the Force Secretary, AIG Habu Sani; the Director, National Cyber Crime Centre, DCP Uche Ifeanyi; and the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Speaking during the visit, Ribadu expressed pleasure at the improvement the Acting IGP has made towards sanitizing and repositioning the policing system in Nigeria.

According to him, the IGP put the right foot forward from inception.

