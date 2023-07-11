Today’s Headlines:Be Vigilant, APC Planning Rerun_ Abure;OBJ Attacks NASS On Huge Salary Package

Be Vigilant, APC Planning Rerun_LP Chair, Abure

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, LP, Barrister Julius Abure has urged the members of the party to be on the alert, alleging that the All Progressives Congress, APC, led government is working ahead of a possible rerun.

Abure told his party members to get ready to further humiliate APC and its government in the polls if their sinister plot materializes.

He claimed the statement was based on the information at his disposal indicating that the APC was aware that the tide of the wind is heavily tilted against it.

The Chairman, however, urged “the members of the party to be on the alert and get ready to further humiliate APC and its government in the polls if their sinister plot materializes.”

A statement issued in Abuja on Monday by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, showed that Abure made the claims during an online meeting held with Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy led by Professor Eddie Oparaoji, the LP Diaspora Chairman in the United States.

Obasanjo Attacks NASS On Huge Salary Package

Photo Credit:Independent

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has faulted the alleged huge salaries being enjoyed by the members of the National Assembly.

He spoke in Ado-Ekiti during the Colloquium held in commemoration of the 60th Anniversary of a foremost Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Afe Babalola at the bar.

Speaking on the remuneration of the members of the members of the Nigerian parliament Obasanjo alleged that the legislators did not allow the insitution constitutionally saddled with the responsibility to determine it but decided to fix it themselves.

He argued that nobody would appreciate democracy until it impacts positively on the lives of the ordinary man.

“By the Nigerian Constitution, the revenue mobilization and fiscal commission was supposed to fix the salaries and emoluments of the members of the National Assembly but they set the constitution aside and decided to fix their salaries. Even,if is constitutional, it is not moral but it is neither constitutional nor moral ” he said.

Obasanjo stated that the democracy of a nation is very important, noting that it is a journey and not a destination.

Photo Credit:Google

Only God Will Save Tinubu If He Loses In Court – Shehu Sani

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

Shehu Sani, a socio-political activist, has said only God can save President Bola Tinubu if he loses at the Presidential election petition.

Sani warned that only God would save Tinubu from an emperor in Kaduna State.

Tweeting, the former Kaduna Central Senator, said the opposition would congratulate Tinubu if he wins the presidential election

According to Sani: “If the court favours Tinubu and his victory is affirmed, the opposition may congratulate him or condemn the ruling and move on.

“If the court ruled against Tinubu and he lost the presidency, only God will save him from the mouth of the ex-Kaduna emperor and his next Book “How we made him and he betrayed us.”

G-5 Seeking Appointment, Protection From Prosecution_Atiku

Photo Credit:The Sun papers

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has said the G-5, consisting of former governor Nyesom Wike, Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Okezie Ikpeazu of Rivers, Benue, Enugu and Abia states are seeking appointment and protection from prosecution from the Federal Government.

Atiku, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, said their decision not to support his 2023 presidential bid has nothing to do with patriotism.

The former vice president, who was reacting to comments by former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, on why he did not support the PDP presidential candidate, in the last election, said the latter ought to have been bold to campaign for President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in the last election.

The G-5, alongside their allies, including Fayose, had refused to be part of the PDP presidential campaign due to differences between them and the opposition party in the aftermath of the presidential primary.

Atiku noted that the former Ekiti governor, who admitted in a television interview that he worked against his party in the last president poll was only running from pillar to post in order to get Tinubu to discontinue his N1.7 billion corruption case at the Federal High Court.

