Today’s Headlines:Be Ready To Rescue Nigeria, Sanusi Urges Youths;Putin Phones Interim President Of Mali

Be ready to rescue Nigeria, Sanusi urges youths

Former Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, has urged the youths to rescue the nation. .

He said this in a video that went viral on Tuesday.

The 14th Emir of Kano said: “You know, like I said in Abuja, I have my record of service, ,my father has his record of service, my grandfather has his record of service. We cannot be intimidated by somebody because you are President or you are governor and we cannot tell you that you are wrong.

“We’ve chosen different paths and I said yesterday and I’ll say it again, if I had gone into politics; at least given the people that have succeeded in becoming Presidents in Nigeria, I could have been president or I could be governor. So that I choose not go into politics does not make me a subordinate human being and this is what we all have to learn as Nigerians.

“We take too much rubbish! and we are all too afraid, too much in our comfort zones and by the time these guys finish with us our children will not have a nation and this is the real challenge that we face.”

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) added: “How do we standup? How do we retrieve our nation? How do we go back to that vision that we had? How do we give our children the opportunities that we have had and even better and this is the question that each of us must take with us and the only way to do it is if you are not in politics, you must hold those in politics to account. It is not a comfortable situation to be in but believe me, I’d rather, I wear… you know when people are not… when people are incompetent and they don’t like you, you wear their dislike as a badge of honour. You can’t be comfortable, you can’t be normal in a dysfunctional environment. So we must get outside our comfort zone and that is the only way to change this country.

President Putin Phones Interim president of Mali

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Mali’s interim president for a transitional period, Assimi Goita, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

“At the initiative of the Malian side, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with the President for a transitional period of Mali Assimi Goita,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

Particular attention was paid to the situation in the Sahara-Sahel region, the statement read.

In particular, the sides noted the importance of resolving the situation around Niger by exclusively peaceful political and diplomatic means.

ECOWAS Intervention Will stop More coups – Prof Akinyemi

A former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Professor of Political Science, Bolaji Akinyemi, has stated that the intervention of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in restoring democracy in Niger is in a bid to stop more coups.

Speaking on Channels TV Politics Today on Monday, Akinyemi said there has to be a line following military coups in other West African countries like Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea.

He said, “I haven’t heard one single commentator, even those who are criticizing ECOWAS, applaud the fact that the coup took place in Niger. ECOWAS simply said that you have to draw the line somewhere and it is better drawn in the latest coup case.

“When President Bola Tinubu was elected Chairman of ECOWAS, obviously he laid down the parameters of his foreign policy and he said under his watch he was not going to allow coups to take place and he was not going to allow terrorism to take place. Those were the two legs which he identified in Guinea Bissau,” he added.

Gov Lawal Visits Victims Of bandits Attack

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Monday, condemned in strong terms the banditry attack on residents of Bungudu Local Government Area.

Recall that the bandits’ attack left four persons killed and scores injured.

A statement by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris said the Governor was in Bungudu to commiserate with the Emirate and people of the local government.

He added that Governor Lawal visited the Emir’s Palace to reassure them of his administration’s commitment and readiness to bring an end to the menace of banditry

The statement said: “Governor Dauda Lawal was in the Palace of His Highness the Emir of Bungudu, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, OFR to sympathize with the Emirate and the entire people of the local government over the barbaric incident of bandits’ attack.

“While speaking at the Palace, he reassured that banditry will soon be history in the entire State

