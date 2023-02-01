Today’s Headlines:Bauchi LP Campaign Director Dumps Obi For Atiku;Why I Signed For Man Utd–Sabitzer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bauchi LP Campaign Director Dumps Obi For Atiku

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The Bauchi State Labour Party campaign director, Alhassan Bawu, has dumped the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, for the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

This is coming barely three weeks before the presidential election slated to hold on February 25.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday in Bauchi, Bawu said his defection to PDP was to support Atiku after he and other LP leaders in the North-East noticed that they may be wasting their votes for Obi.

He disclosed that the defectors believed Atiku had the capacity to lead Nigeria.

Bawu said the LP lacked structure at the ward, local and state levels, hence their decision to defect to PDP.

He continued, “We believe the LP is not strong enough to win a single seat in the North-East.

“We are officially declaring that all the North-East executives of the Labour Party are defecting to PDP to support Atiku.

Why I Signed For Man Utd–Sabitzer

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

Manchester United’s new signing, Marcel Sabitzer has said that he joined the Red Devils because he knew the Premier League giant was right for him.

Sabitzer said he is a competitive player, adding that he wants to help Man United achieve its aim this season.

Man United, on Tuesday night (transfer deadline day), confirmed the signing of the Austrian midfielder on loan from Bayern Munich until June 2023.

Speaking after joining Man United, Sabitzer said: “Sometimes in life, you’ve to make quick and important decisions. From the moment I heard about this opportunity, I knew it was right for me.

Photo Credit:Google

You’ve Nothing To Offer Nigerians Udom Replies Tinubu

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, on Monday, replied the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, saying that he (Tinubu) always resorts to abusing and insulting people during campaigns because he has nothing to bring to the table for Nigerians.

He also said that despite being insulted by the former Lagos State Governor, he would prefer to allow peace to reign by ignoring him and focusing on helping install good governance to rescue Nigerians from their present woes

Emmanuel spoke on Tuesday evening at Government House, Uyo while inaugurating newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, Chairmen and Members of Boards and Commissions, as well as a Transition Committee to ensure the smooth transition of power to the next administration.

Recall that Tinubu had during his rally in Uyo Monday afternoon, reportedly said, “Akwa Ibom, that boy wey bring Atiku here, wey de call himself Governor, tell him enough is enough! He lives in my backyard in Lagos, If no be say we be one, I would have driven him home. You see that mansion he is living, I would just use lizards, pigeons and scorpions to put him inside

I Want To Fight Fury, Wilder— Joshua

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua says he will like to fight both Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder before the end of 2023.

The former two-time unified heavyweight champion is in the rebuilding phase of his career, after losing three out of his last five fights, including two to Oleksandr Usyk. The boxer is also considering a training camp move to the United States for a change of scenery.

His promoter, Eddie Hearn is planning a ring return for Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) with a date of April 1. The likely opponent is durable contender Jermaine Franklin.

“It won’t be hard to find an opponent to fight me,” Joshua told IFL TV.

Should Joshua get through his return fight, he wants to jump straight to the top of the division once again with a big fight.

“(Fury) or (Deontay) Wilder in 2023. Both of them will be a good night and a hard night’s work. But yeah, 2023 is (Fury or Wilder – or potentially both.

Content created and supplied by: YAHAYA

News )

