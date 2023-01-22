Today’s Headlines:Battle Line Is Drawn, Wike Warns Ayu:MASSOB To Obi: Stop Using Biafra To Campaign

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Battle Line Is Drawn, Wike Warns Ayu

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike yesterday threatened a showdown over the suspension of some of his political allies in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for alleged anti-party activities.

He vowed to challenge, in particular, the dissolution of the Ekiti State Executive Council of the party believed to be loyal to a former governor of the state, Mr. Ayodele Fayose.

Fayose is an ally of the Rivers State governor.

Wike told the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that its decision to suspend his supporters was off course.

Former governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani who was similarly axed in the suspension gale, also protested the action against him.

He said he was neither told his offence nor given an opportunity to defend himself before a disciplinary action was taken against him.

BIM-MASSOB To Obi: Stop Using Biafra To Campaign

THE Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) of Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), has warned the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi to stop using the name of Biafra to campaign. The group, led by Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, declares that the actualization of the sovereign State of Biafra is not in anybody’s hand, but God’s.

In a statement signed by Chris Mocha and made available to The Nation, BIM -MASSOB said yesterday that it was not against the February 25 presidential election, adding that anyone that had his or her Permanent Voter Register (PVC) should exercise his rights. He said they were sending a strong warning to politicians who were in the habit of using the name of Biafra during their political campaigns.

Tinubu Mourns Dame Adebutu

THE presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has expressed sympathy and condolences with prominent businessman and Odole-Oodua, Sir Kessington Adebutu, over the passing of his dear wife, Dame Caroline Adebutu. Dame Adebutu, the Yeye-Mode of the Source, died last Thursday, January 19th, 2023. Burial arrangements are yet to be announced by the family.

The APC standard bearer, in a statement by his Media aide, Tunde Rahman, urged Sir Adebutu to take solace in the fact that his wife lived a life of service to God and humanity, and also impacted many lives when she was alive. Tinubu said: “I offer my deepest sympathy and condolences to Sir Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu, the Odole-Oodua of the Source, over the death of his beloved wife, Dame Caroline Oladunni Adebutu.

ADC Federal Lawmaker: My Support For Tinubu

THE member representing Yagba/Mopa Moro Federal Constituency of Kogi State and a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rep. Leke Abejide, has expressed confidence that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would emerge winner of the 2023 Presidential elections. Abejide who is also the Chairman of the House Committee on Customs, said though he remains a member of the ADC, he will work and campaign for the emergence of the former Lagos state governor as President.

In an interview with The Nation, the lawmaker who is the only ADC member in the 9th Assembly said he was not under pressure to dump the party for the either the APC or any other party. He said “there has been no pressure to dump the ADC for any other party. But Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is my mentor and leader. I am the one carrying his campaign for President in my constituency because he is my candidate for President and I am not hiding this.

