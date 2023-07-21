Today’s Headlines:BAT Keen On Ridding Nigeria Of Corruption–EFCC;Bala Sanctions 6 Traditional Rulers

BAT Keen On Ridding Nigeria Of Corruption–EFCC

The Acting Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulkarim Chukkol, on Friday, reiterated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to rid the nation of all forms of corruption and economic crimes.

He made this statement during the passing out parade of Detective Superintendent Cadre Course Nine in Abuja.

Chukkol described the event as a significant milestone in the country’s ongoing war against corruption, stressing that trends in economic and financial crimes are constantly evolving.

He emphasized the need for operatives of the Commission to continue putting up a fierce battle against these crimes through prevention and enforcement.

Chukkol stated, “Your passing-out today and joining the ranks of the Commission is coming at a time when we are consolidating on the efforts of several years of battling corruption and all forms of economic and financial crimes.

“Trends in economic and financial crimes keep evolving and the EFCC must continue to put up a fierce battle against them by prevention through sensitization and enforcement to serve as deterrence.

Bala Sanctions 6 Traditional Rulers

Six traditional rulers have been sanctioned by the Bauchi State Government for suspected excessive misbehaviour and partisanship.

Mr. Nasiru Dewu, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Bauchi State Local Government Service Commission, confirmed this on Friday.

Ex-Edo Assembly Speaker Survives Ghastly Accident

The immediate past Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun, has called for calm after surviving a ghastly accident on Wednesday.

Onobun who represented Esan West Constituency in the State House of Assembly, is the incumbent member representing Esan West/Esan Central/Igueben Federal Constituency, at the National Assembly.

He was said to be on his way from Benin city to Abuja after missing his flight, when the accident occurred.

His car reportedly ran into a ditch along Ekpoma-Abuja Highway and somersaulted several times.

Onubun and his personal aide who sustained varying degrees of injuries were rushed to an undisclosed hospital where they are presently recuperating.

Meanwhile, the federal lawmaker who is recovering fast from his injuries has solicited for prayers from his constituents and Edo people for quick recovery.

Court Fixes Date For Emefiele’s Trial Over Illegal Firearms Possession

The suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, will be arraigned before the Federal High Court, Lagos on July 25 on two counts of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

One of his lawyers, Victor Opara (SAN), confirmed to Channels Television that hearing notices to that effect have been sent out by the court to counsels involved in the matter.

He also confirmed that a Senior Advocate of Nigeria & Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Joseph Daudu, will personally be in court to lead the defendant’s team.

Emefiele will be arraigned before the vacation judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo.

The FG, in the charge sheet seen by Channels Television, accused Emefiele of possessing a single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a licence.

