Today’s Headlines:Ayu ll Lead Atiku To Electoral Victory;MKO Abiola’s Wife Sues IGP, Demands N100bn

Ayu ll Lead Atiku To Electoral Victory

A former Senator, Segun Baju, has said the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, will play a role in the emergence of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the forthcoming election.

He disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday, adding that any call made for Ayu to step down would be a wrong decision.

The statement partly read, “The deft management of the party by Dr Iyorchia Ayu since being elected as chairman in October 2021 has set in motion a chain of reaction that will culminate in the election of the party’s flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, as Nigerian president in early 2023.

All party faithful must mobilise across the country as Nigerians are determined to replace the current government that has brought misery and calamity to millions of Nigerians. Since 2015, every economic and social indicator has been, negative and Nigerians have continued to wallow in abject poverty, insecurity, and social disruption to daily life.

MKO Abiola’s Wife Sues IGP, Demands N100bn

Prof. Zainab Abiola, the wife of the winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, the late Chief MKO Abiola, has dragged the Nigeria Police Force and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to a Federal High Court in Abuja for alleged defamation.

Joined in the suit are the son of the IGP, Ibrahim, and former police orderly, Teju Moses.

Abiola, in the suit with reference number FHA/ABJ/CS/2370/202 filed by her lawyer, Tawo Tawo (SAN), is challenging the police for violating her fundamental human rights to life and dignity as a human being.

In her statement of claim obtained by journalists on Sunday, the plaintiff averred that she was framed on September 20, 2022, by one Ibrahim Alkali, the adopted son of the IGP, and that she inflicted injury on her former orderly, Inspector Moses, a development she said has caused damage to her name and reputation.

ASUU Protests As FG Pays Incomplete Check-Off Dues

The Federal Government has released half of November 2022 check-off dues deducted from the salaries of all lecturers of federal universities in the country to the Academic Staff Union of Universities, The PUNCH has learnt.

The PUNCH had exclusively reported how the Ministry of Labour and Employment withheld the check-off dues of the union.

The ministry’s spokesman, Olajide Oshundun, in an interview with The PUNCH said the decision of the government was based on the failure of ASUU to submit its audit reports.

The PUNCH reports that check-off dues are the money deducted from an employee’s pay for membership in a union or an organisation that represents workers in a particular industry.

APC Says Bello Committed To Tinubu’s Victory

The All Progressives Congress has described as false, a report that the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has withdrawn his support for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

A front-page story in a national daily (Not The PUNCH) stated that the governor had “tactically” withdrawn his support over imagined permutations in the Kogi State governorship election scheduled for November this year.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, the party described the story as “maliciously false and a figment of the imagination of its author and sponsors.”

The statement further read, “Governor Yahaya Bello, who serves as the National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, is a solid, resourceful, and committed campaigner for our party’s candidate, leading a massively successful outreach to youth voters across the country.

