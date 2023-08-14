Today’s Headlines:AU Meets On Niger Coup;NSGF Chair Laments Abandoned Gombe-Bauchi Expressway

AU Meets On Niger Coup

The meeting was taking place at AU headquarters in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, it said.

Those attending include AU Commission chief, Moussa Faki Mahamat as well as representatives from Niger and the West African bloc ECOWAS.

Faki had expressed deep concern at the reported poor conditions of Bazoum’s detention, calling his treatment at the hands of coup leaders “unacceptable.”

The African Union said it was holding a meeting on Monday on the Niger crisis.

The meeting was initiated following the coup on July 26 that toppled President Mohamed Bazoum.

The Union said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter reads “AU’s Peace & Security Council meets to receive an update on the evolution of the situation in Niger and the efforts to address it.”

NSGF Chair Laments Abandoned Gombe-Bauchi Expressway

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, Muhammadu Yahaya, on Monday, bemoaned the neglect of the 50-year-old Gombe-Bauchi Expressway, adding that Federal Government instead built a railway to Maradi in Niger Republic.

Yahaya, who doubles as Gombe State Governor, expressed his displeasure when he undertook an inspection of the Sunday collapsed bridge in Kalanja, Bauchi State.

According to him, in the last five years, the road had worn out and was in dire need of reconstruction because of its importance to businesses in the North-East region.

He said, “I had to come because I have no option. This is not Gombe State, this is Bauchi, I’m sure the governor of Bauchi has been here, don’t be surprised if the governor of Adamawa comes here or Borno State because of the importance of this road. It has been a lingering issue for nearly five years but I know in the last three years it used to happen like this either in the other points of Tashan Tulmi and Bara town.

“The Federal Government has to come in as a matter of urgency and address this issue you can see vehicles and people around all our livelihood is dependent on this road. Yesterday I had to call the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works before then I was at the Federal Ministry of Works four times, on this issue and it has not been solved. This is part of Nigeria, I just want to remind them this is part of Nigeria and this problem has to be solved; if they had all the money to take a rail line and go to Maradi in Niger Republic they should have no reason not to address this issue in Gombe State, In Adamawa, Bauchi States and it’s an emergency.

“We need bridges and complete reconstruction because this road is nearly 50 years old and it can’t stand any longer.”

UNILORIN Don, Others Make Kwara Commissioner-Nominees List

A senior lecturer in the Department of Microbiology, University of Ilorin, Amina El-Imam, was among the list of Kwara State commissioner-nominees unveiled by the Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, on Monday.

The PUNCH had earlier reported that the state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, forwarded a list of commissioner-nominees to the House on July 27, 2023.

The full list of nominees which was obtained by our correspondent listed the nominees as follows: Abdulganiyu Abdulazeez, representing Asa Local Government Area; Aliyu Sabi, Baruten LGA; Sheu Ndanusa, Edu LGA; Afolasade Kemi, Ekiti LGA and Dr Segun Ogunsola, Ifelodun LGA.

Others include Abdulqowiy Olododo representing Ilorin East; Saadat Modibbo-Kawu for Ilorin South; Senior Suleiman, Ilorin West; Hauwa Nuru, Ilorin West; Damilola Yusuf, Isin; Oloruntosin Thomas, Isin and Bola Olukoju, Irepodun LGA.

Also on the list are Abubakar Abdullahi for Kaiama LGA; John Bello, Moro; Dr Amina El-Imam, Offa; Dr Mary Ayinde, Oke-Ero; Olaitan Buremo, Oyun and Usman Yinusa for Patigi LGA.

The Speaker said the governor complied with Section 14, Subsection 4 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Section 192, Subsection 125 of the constitution by forwarding the names of the commissioner-nominees that would work with him for the running of the administration of the state for scrutiny by the Assembly.

He further directed all the nominees to submit 35 copies of their curriculum vitae to the office of the Clerk before the close of work on Tuesday, August 15 for the screening to commence on August 16.

The House also approved the governor’s request for the appointment of 10 Special Advisers following a letter received and read at the plenary on Monday.

AbdulRazaq while noting that the action is in accordance with Section 196 Sub-section 1 of the Constitution said the appointment of loyal and committed individuals with the right experience and acumen to serve will facilitate smooth and hitch-free governance.

The governor said this was desirable for the distribution of dividends of democracy to all the nooks and crannies of Kwara.

NLC Threatens Fresh Strike

The Organised Labour has vowed to proceed with a total, comprehensive and indefinite nationwide shutdown of the country, should there be another increase in Petrol Pump price from the existing 617 naira, which it describes as “illegal”.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, gave the notification on Monday, at the African Trade Union alliance meeting in Abuja, where organised labour also warned against undermining the demands of the union.

The PUNCH had earlier reported that oil marketers on Sunday indicated that the cost of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, would rise to between N680/lite and N720/litre in the coming weeks should the dollar continue to trade from N910 to N950 at the parallel market.

They also hinted that dealers seeking to import PMS were being forced to put the plans on hold due to the scarcity of foreign exchange to import the commodity.

The organised labour had early suspended a proposed indefinite strike on Thursday, August 4, 2023, following a meeting with the President, Bola Tinubu.

