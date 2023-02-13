Today’s Headlines:Atiku’s Rally In Rivers Cancelled Over Insecurity-PDP PCC, Buhari, Emefiele Meet Again IN Abuja

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku’s Rally In Rivers Cancelled Over Insecurity -PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council has announced the cancellation of the rally of its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Port Harcourt.

The presidential campaign planned early this week would no longer hold, the PDP PCC Chairman in Rivers State, Senator Lee Maeba disclosed, citing insecurity.

Buhari, Emefiele Meet Again

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Monday afternoon met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, at the State House, Abuja.

Emefiele arrived at the villa around 1:00pm, shortly after the President returned from the Police Force Headquarters, where he had unveiled some patrol vehicles to be deployed for the upcoming elections earlier today.

Nnamdi Kanu’s International Lawyer Tackles British Envoy

Bruce Fein, the international counsel and spokesman for the Indigenous People of Biafra leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has accused the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, of complicity in the non-release of Kanu by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

In a letter to Laing, titled ‘Sabotage of Immediate, Unconditional Release of UK citizen Nnamdi Kanu pursuant U.N.

Buhari, CBN Gov, Emefiele Meet In Presidential Villa Amid Naira Scarcity

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

Emefiele met privately with Buhari for the third time since the cash crunch started in the country.

The CBN Governor, however, did not speak to journalists as he left the Presidential Villa.

We’ll Mobilise APC Women For Tinubu With Door-To-Door Packages – Beta Edu

Twelve days to the forthcoming polls, the National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Beta Edu has assured that the ruling party would mobilise APC women with door-to-door packages to woo voters as part of a strategy to deliver the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Edu stated this on Sunday in Abuja at the APC Northern Female Stakeholders Strategy Session, with the theme, “Progressive Northern Women Playing a Pivotal Role Towards 2023 Election Victory”.

IPAC Warns INEC Against Postponement Of Polls

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against postponing the coming general elections scheduled to commence with the presidential and national assembly election on 25 February.

INEC has, on multiple occasions, assured of its commitment to go ahead with the polls as scheduled.

