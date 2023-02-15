Today’s Headlines;Atiku Rally Cancelled To Avoid Bloodshed-PDP;I’ll Manage Nigeria Resources -Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rivers: Atiku rally cancelled to avoid bloodshed, Wike undiplomatic – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council for Atiku Abubakar said the party shelved its campaign rally in Rivers State to avoid bloodshed.

The spokesperson Charles Aniagwu, on Tuesday in Asaba, said the cancellation became necessary due to rising spate of insecurity in the state.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

The leading opposition party added that the Governor Nyesom Wike has been undiplomatic through his actions and utterances.

Aniagwu said the party opted out of the rally because Atiku and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa believe their ambition was not worth the blood of any Nigerian.

The Delta Commissioner for Information disclosed Atiku examined the scenario playing out in Rivers and canceled the rally.

I’ll manage Nigeria’s resources, responsibly, boost revenue – Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections, has pledged to manage Nigeria’s resources responsibly and boost revenue if elected.

At an APC political gathering held by the party on Tuesday at the Dan Anyiam stadium in Owerri, Tinubu made the pledge to party members.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

He committed to making Imo a popular tourist destination, investing in youth education, and maintaining the integrity of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

“We’re here to promise you that we’ll free you from the chains of ignorance and destitution. You can trust us. Elect the APC. Imo will become a popular tourist location.

“I now promise that President Muhammadu Buhari would maintain his uncorrupted demeanor. We’ll judiciously manage your resources and boost your capacity for generating income,” he declared.

Mob sets suspected sit-at-home enforcer ablaze in Anambra

A yet – to – be -identified man, suspected to be enforcing a sit -at – home order, has been set ablaze by a mob in Anambra.

The incident, it was gathered, happened on Monday near the building materials market in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of state.

Source: Punch paper

The mob threw tyres around the neck of the suspect and set him ablaze; as he struggled with the fire, motorists and passers -by looked and avoided him.

Although, his real motive was not very clear as some eyewitnesses in the market said he was a “robber” while some said he came into the market and started enforcing the Monday sit – at – home order before the people in the area violently descended on him.

Tax professionals advise FG on revenue crisis

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria has said there is need for the new government that will emerge after the upcoming elections to address revenue crisis in the country.

Source: Punch paper

The institute gave the advice when some financial experts spoke during a virtual seminar organised by the CITN with the theme ‘Federal Government of Nigeria budget 2023 and the change in guards: What next’.

The seminar was attended by chieftains in the financial sector.

The Executive Director (Nigeria|STP), AfDB, Dr. Oyebode Oyetunde, delivered a presentation titled ‘FGN’s 2023 budget: Thoughts on budgeting, taxing and transitioning’, he gave suggestions on how to solve the revenue challenge’.

