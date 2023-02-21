Today’s Headlines:Atiku Not In Contention Says Adeyemi;Presidential election: APC will win 25 states, Peter Obi, Atiku helping Tinubu’s party – Kalu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Not In Contention Says Senator Adeyemi

Photo Credit:The Nation

Senator Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West) has ruled out the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Atiku Abubakar from contention in Saturday’s presidential election.

Adeyemi, who stormed the APC National Secretariat on Monday evening to pick the Kogi State governorship nomination forms, said the presidential contest is a two-horse race between APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Labour Party counterpart Peter Obi.

He spoke after picking his governorship form to contest the Kogi gubernatorial poll slated for November 11, 2023.

The former National President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), who gave this assessment, hailed the 19 Northern APC Governors for insisting that power must shift to the South.

Rating the likely performance of the presidential candidates, the Kogi State governorship hopeful ruled out the PDP candidate, insisting that the race is between Tinubu and Obi.

APC Will Win 25 States–Kalu

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

Barely four days to the presidential election, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has claimed that his party would win 25 states at a stretch.

The Chief Whip of the Senate also claimed that all the people [presidential candidates] contesting for Saturday’s general election are helping the APC.

Kalu spoke while fielding questions on Arise Television’s Morning Show programme on Tuesday.

The likes of Bola Tinubu (APC), Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Peter Obi (LP) and Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (NNPP), among others, will contest during Saturday’s presidential election to become Nigeria’s next president.

“Peter Obi is a very close friend of my family and we go to the same Catholic church. I don’t want to get involved talking about Peter Obi, so I don’t want to discuss Atiku, I don’t want to discuss anything [about Obi too],” Kalu said.

Photo Credit:Google

﻿

I Never Stepped Down For Atiku_Al-Mustapha

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

Presidential candidate of Action Alliance (AA), retired Maj. Hamza Al-Mustapha says never stepped down nor adopted Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP in the Saturday election.

Al-Mustapha made this known while appearing on a Human Rights Radio FM, Abuja and monitored by our correspondent on Tuesday.

He said the insinuation that he had stepped down to back Abubakar was untrue.

He described the statement credited to the factional chairman of AA, Mr Kenneth Udeze, through whom he emerged as candidate, “as a scam.”

The announcement by someone (Udeze) that Action Alliance is supporting Atiku was a scam.

“Action Alliance has not endorsed any body. I am still in the race and if I am going to lose, I will lose pretty well and if I am going to win, I will win pretty well,” he said.

Al-Mustapha, who is a factional presidential candidate of AA recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said he had not discussed with any one as to his withdrawal or adoption of any other candidate.

Court Declines To Sack IGP, Baba

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, dismissed a suit that sought to compel the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Usman Baba, to vacate his office on March 1, when he would clock the mandatory retirement age.

The court, in the judgement that was delivered by Justice J. K. Omotosho, held that going by the provision of Section 7 (6) of the Police Act, 2020, anyone appointed as the IGP, has a statutorily recognized four-year tenure.

It described Baba’s four-year tenure as sacrosanct, stressing that his retirement as the IGP had nothing to do with age or years of service.

The judgement followed a suit marked: FHC/ CS/ 31/2023, which was brought before the court by an activist and social crusader, Mr. Micheal Sam Idoko.

The plaintiff had through his team of lawyers led by Chief James Ogwu Onoja, SAN, approached the court to challenge the powers of President Muhammadu Buhari to extend Baba’s tenure as the IGP.

The IGP will reach the mandatory retirement age on March 1, having served in the Nigeria Police Force for a period of 35 years.

