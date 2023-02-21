This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:Atiku Not A Religious Bigot- PDP Chieftain, Kwankwaso-We’ll Lead With 3m Votes Atiku not a religious bigot –Sokoto PDP chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Sokoto State, Alhaji Yusuf Dingyadi, has responded to critics of the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, affirming that he will never compromise the greater wellbeing of Nigerians if elected as the next president come February 25.

Dingyadi, who is the senior special assistant on media and communications to the PDP national chairman and

a member media advisory committee of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, while speaking with our correspondent added that Atiku is not a religious bigot.

He said, “It is with great amusement to hear some APC propagandists in the country trying to score a cheap publicity by alligning our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar with lies on religious bigotry or bringing hatred to the public as election approached nearer.

Presidential poll: We’ll lead by no less than 3m votes – Kwankwaso

The Rabiu Kwankwaso Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), says its presidential candidate will defeat its nearest rivals by no less than three million votes at the Feb. 25 polls.

The PCC made this known on Monday in a statement by Chief Precious Elekima, Coordinator, South-South and member of Kwankwaso’s PCC management team.

According to the Council, Rabiu Kwankwaso will convincingly win the forthcoming presidential election to prove that Nigerians can elect very competent and vibrant leaders

Kano APC senatorial candidate hopeful of victory

The All Progressives Congress candidate for the Kano Central senatorial district, Abdulkarim Zaura, has expressed confidence in his victory in the February 25 election.

Zuura disclosed this on Tuesday while flagging off his scholarship programme for 10,000 selected youths in the state.

He said the campaign across the 15 Local Government Areas and 172 wards in the senatorial zone had been very successful.

“So, we are ready for the election which we are confident of winning by the grace of Almighty Allah,” he said.

UK orders closure of visa application centres

The United Kingdom has said that its Visa Application Centres in Abuja and Lagos will be closed on Friday and next Monday, following the general election scheduled for February 25.

The UK Visas and Immigration disclosed this via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

According to the UK, customers can purchase the Keep my Passport in order to retain their passport during the period of closure.

