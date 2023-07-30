Today’s Headlines:Atiku Meets PDP Stakeholders ;Strike:Doctors Reject FG 25% Salary Increment

Atiku Meets PDP Stakeholders

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, meet with some governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other stakeholders of the party.

Sunday Sun gathered that the meeting was attended by Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the PDP vice presidential candidate in the 2023 general election; acting National Chairman of the party, Umar Damagum; Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed; Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri and Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal.

Also in attendance were the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki; Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke; Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang; former Minister of External Affairs, Chief Tom Ikimi, amongst others.

Sunday Sun gathered that the meeting, which was held behind closed doors, in Atiku’s residence, in Abuja is not unconnected to recent developments in the party, especially the nomination of the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, as a minister by the All Progressives Congress ( APC) led Federal Government.

Strike:Doctors Reject FG 25% salary increment

Striking resident doctors under the umbrella of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have rejected the 25 per cent salary increase offered to them by the Federal Government, describing the offer as “paltry”.

National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), on Friday, released a memo that indicated that President Bola Tinubu has approved 25 per cent salary increase for the doctors to pacify them, as well as make them to call off their strike while discussion continues on other issues raised.

But the doctors, at the end of their National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Lagos, yesterday, said that the 25 per cent was far from what was requested by the doctors, hence they would not consider calling off their ongoing nationwide strike.

The communique of the meeting which was made available to journalists indicated that the doctor’s earlier demand which was for full restoration of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (COMESS) to its right value as at the time of the approval of the structure in 2009 stands.

Nigeria Will Work Again Under Tinubu_ Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has promised Nigerians, especially those living in Russia, that the country under President Bola Tinubu’s administration will work again.He gave the pledge late Friday evening in St Petersburg at a forum with members of the Nigerian community in Russia.Shettima, who was addressing concerns raised by members of the community, said: “Be rest assured that in the next nine to 12 months there will be a swift change in the fortunes of Nigeria.

I’m talking with all sense of certainty and responsibility because I believe in the capacity and commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”Speaking on the efforts of the administration to reposition the economy, the vice president said: “We are here for the Africa-Russia Summit, but we are also here fundamentally to pursue the completion of the Ajaokuta Steel and revival of the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON).“It’s going to be a game changer. Having a vibrant steel industry is a sine qua non for the industrial take-off of any nation. I can bet you; I can promise you that the President will bring Ajaokuta to a reality.

Be rest assured that if there is one legacy that President Tinubu would bequeath to fellow Nigerians, Ajaokuta is one. I’ll come back to Russia, we are going to drive this process, and my leader, my boss, and principal, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is irrevocably committed to Ajaokuta and to ALSCON.

Ministerial List: Wike in A Dilemma

Nigerians, as well as the Peoples Democratic Party, are closely monitoring the former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, to see if he will accept his nomination as a minister by President Bola Tinubu. This stems from his previous negative comments about the All Progressives Congress, Chuks Okocha reports.

The immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, is said to be in a dilemma since his nomination as a minister. He is further said to be under pressure as old videos of him vowing not to be a minister or of moving to the All Progressives Congress (APC) floods the social media.

Also, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is expected to decide on him tomorrow. A member of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) while disclosing this to THISDAY said the party was waiting to see whether the former governor would present himself for screening.

It has been gathered that his nomination may portray him as a hypocritical person, who should not be taken seriously.

Wike had on many occasions vowed that he would not defect to the APC and that he did not want to be a minister. But he has been named in President Bola Tinubu’s 28-man ministerial list submitted to the Senate last Thursday.

The nomination came amidst speculations about Wike’s stance on accepting a ministerial appointment and his recent affiliations with President Tinubu.

