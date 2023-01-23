This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:Atiku Lacks Character To Lead Nigeria—APC; Bello Committed To Tinubu’s Victory—APC

Atiku Lacks Character To Lead Nigeria—APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has said Atiku Abubakar lacks the character to lead Nigeria.

A statement by Bayo Onanuga, Media and Publicity Director, said the former Vice President may be used against national interest.

Onanuga reacted to the demand made on Sunday by the campaign organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate.

The PDP had urged the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu.

Bello Committed To Tinubu’s Victory—APC

The All Progressives Congress has described as false, a report that the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has withdrawn his support for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

A front-page story in a national daily (Not The PUNCH) stated that the governor had “tactically” withdrawn his support over imagined permutations in the Kogi State governorship election scheduled for November this year.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, the party described the story as “maliciously false and a figment of the imagination of its author and sponsors.”

Ekweremadu: Reps minority caucus applauds judgment vacating assets forfeiture order

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives, yesterday, applauded the judgment of a Federal High Court, Abuja, which vacated the court’s earlier interim assets forfeiture order on 40 properties allegedly linked to former deputy president of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

It will be recalled that the court had described facts leading to the continued detention of the former deputy Senate president, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, as pathetic and heart-rending.

The caucus, in a statement signed by the minority leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu, yesterday, also commended the Judiciary for its courage in reinforcing the tenets of fairness and even-handedness in the pursuit of justice, as demonstrated in the judgment.

MKO Abiola’s wife sues IGP, demands N100bn

Prof. Zainab Abiola, the wife of the winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, the late Chief MKO Abiola, has dragged the Nigeria Police Force and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to a Federal High Court in Abuja for alleged defamation.

Joined in the suit are the son of the IGP, Ibrahim, and former police orderly, Teju Moses.

Abiola, in the suit with reference number FHA/ABJ/CS/2370/202 filed by her lawyer, Tawo Tawo (SAN), is challenging the police for violating her fundamental human rights to life and dignity as a human being.

Okigwe Zone Assures Uzodimma Of Support

The people of Okigwe zone yesterday held a rousing reception for Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, capping it up with a chieftaincy title and unanimously assured him their total support.

In a show of appreciation, Governor Uzodimma thanked the leadership of Okigwe zone for their thoughtfulness in finding him worthy of the honour and promised not to disappoint their reasonable expectation.

The event which took place at the Okigwe Township Stadium attracted who is who from the zone that comprise six local government areas – Okigwe, Onuimo, Isiala Mbano, Ehime Mbano, Ihitte Uboma and Obowo.

