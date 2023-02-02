This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:Atiku In Talks With Obi And Kwankwaso, APC, PDP Clash Ahead Tinubu’s Osun Campaign

Photo Credit: Google

Atiku In Talks With Obi And Kwankwaso

Photo Credit: Leadership News

Ahead of the February 25 presidential election, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has revealed ongoing talks with the candidates of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and that of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, for possible alliance or seek their support in the election.

Atiku disclosed this in an interview with BBC Hausa Service monitored by our correspondent on Tuesday.

APC, PDP Clash Ahead Tinubu’s Osun Campaign

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

Osun State Government has said it approved the use of Osogbo Township Stadium for the All Progressives Congress presidential rally holding on Thursday.

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Olawale Rasheed, obtained on Wednesday the government recalled that the immediate past governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, did not approve such usage for the Peoples Democratic Party when he was in power.

It explained that the stadium was approved to manage the tense security atmosphere in the state and directed security agencies to ensure maximum security at the venue of the rally.

Ganduje Mourns Demise Of Ex-BUK VC

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Wednesday, commiserated with the families of the late Professor Ibrahim Umar, former Vice Chancellor, Bayero University, Kano, and prayed for Allah’s forgiveness and repose of his soul.

The death of the renowned Professor of Physics, the governor said, was a great loss, not only to Kano State, but to the country and entire academic communities across the globe. We really lost a rare gem.

INEC Lists Items Destroyed In Bombed Facility In Anambra

Photo Credit: Premium Times

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the recent bombing of its facility in Ojoto, a community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria’s south-east.

The INEC spokesperson, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the gunmen bombed the commission’s facility in the council area on Wednesday and also attacked a Police Divisional Headquarters in Nnobi, another community in the council area, killing a 16-year-old boy and injuring a 15-year-old girl during the attack.

Despite Deadline Extension, Crowds Besiege Banks Amid Scarcity Of New Notes

Photo Credit: Premium Times

There were large crowds and long queues at cash points and banking halls in major cities across Nigeria earlier in the week despite the extension of the deadline for the exchange of old naira notes for the new designs of the Nigerian currency.

PREMIUM TIMES reporters who visited banks and ATM points on Monday and Tuesday observed that Nigerians continue to lament the scarcity of the new notes amid poor banking operations.

ICPC Arrests Woman Offering New Naira Notes For Sale

Photo Credit: Leadership News

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested a woman, Omoseyin Oluwadarasimi Esther, with the Twitter handle, @Simisola of Lala, for offering new naira notes for sale on social media.

ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, said the arrest was as a result of intelligence received which led the ICPC operatives to seek out and promptly arrest the suspect.

Content created and supplied by: Elizzyfundz

News )

