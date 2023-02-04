Today’s Headlines:Atiku In Bed With Your Oppressors—Tinubu, Hoodlums Vandalise Police Station In Oyo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku, PDP In Bed With Your Oppressors—Tinubu

Following widespread outrage that has greeted the Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, especially with regards to scarcity of both old and new notes, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has accused his counterpart in the People’s Democratic Party PDP of hobnobbing with fifth columnists who are out to make life miserable for Nigerians.

Source: Vanguard papers

According to him, the current sabotage of the Naira notes swap and fuel scarcity that have caused untold hardship to millions of Nigerians across the country has revealed the true character of Atiku “as public enemy number one”.

Tinubu in a statement by the Director, Media and Publicity at the APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC, Mr Bayo Onanuga noted that Nigerians will recall that since the CBN introduced its current cash-limit and new Naira notes swap policies, Atiku and PDP maintained opportunistic silence with the hope they will benefit from the discomfort which the policies will create for Nigerians and the resentment they will generate for the ruling APC.

Photos Credit: Google

Hoodlums Vandalise Police Station, Bank In Oyo

Hoodlums, on Friday, vandalised a police station in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

DAILY POST reports that a Wema Bank branch opposite the police station was also vandalised.

Source: Daily Post

The police station, located at Agodi Gate area, was vandalised during a protest in Ibadan.

Our correspondent reports that some angry Nigerians protested the ongoing scarcity of new naira notes and petrol.

Some of the areas where protests were staged included Agodi Gate, Idi Ape and Iwo Road.

There were also pockets of protests in areas like Olodo, Monatan and Iyana Church.

DAILY POST learnt from multiple sources that hoodlums took advantage of the protests to vandalise the police station and the bank at Agodi Gate.

Don’t Be Violent Over Naira Scarcity, Tinubu begs APC supporters

Tinubu made the statement on Friday at the party’s presidential mega rally in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

He alleged that the naira scarcity was an artificial creation by some individuals to cause violence and confusion in the country.

Source: Vanguard papers

According to Tinubu, APC supporters should be prepared to trek to polling stations with their permanent voter cards (PVCs) to vote if the problem persists till election period.

The former Lagos state governor who spoke in Yoruba said the election is to liberate the country.

“They want to hoard the PVCs; don’t allow them to do so,” Tinubu said.

“This election is yours. It is a vote for good fortune. It is the election you will use to liberate yourselves. Ekiti, Yoruba, whose turn is it? Relax, this election is yours. I have what to live with, but there are many unemployed Nigerians who graduated from school.

Nigerian Actors Guild Demands Apology From Governor El-Rufai Over ‘Nollywood’ Comment On Peter Obi

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has knocked Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State for describing the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, as a “Nollywood actor.”

SaharaReporters had reported that El-Rufai while featuring on TVC’s Journalists’ Hangout on Thursday, had described Obi as a Nollywood actor who was incapable of winning the elections.

Source: Saharareporters

Speaking on various opinion polls predicting Obi’s victory, the Kaduna governor said most of them were designed to have a high margin of error.

But AGN reacting in a statement on Saturday, which was signed by its Director of Communication, Kate Henshaw, demanded El-Rufai to retract and apologise to the guild.

Nigeria owes debt that could build 160 Kainji Dams – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, Labour Party’s presidential candidate in this month’s presidential election in Nigeria says the nation owed a debt that could build 160 Kainji Dams.

Nigeria’s current debt profile stood at N44. 06 trillion as of September 2022.

Obi, in a tweet, said Nigeria’s first Prime Minister, Sir Tafawa Balewa borrowed $82m to build Kainji dam.

Source: PM

He said 62 years later the nation was still enjoying the benefit from Kainji dam.

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate added that the nation’s current debt could build 160 dams.

Grewupwriter (

)