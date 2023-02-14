Today’s Headlines:Atiku Deserves No Vote From NorthEast–Shettima;I’ll Fight Insecurity_Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Deserves No Vote From Northeast – Shettima

Photo Credit:The Nation

The vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) Sen. Kashim Shettima has said the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar deserves no support from the Northeast.

Shettima, who spoke at the Yobe State APC zonal rally in Potiskum on Tuesday, said Atiku neglected the region as Vice President for eight years.

He called on the people of Yobe State “to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC instead of wasting their votes on someone who does not care about you and the entire region.

You cannot vote for someone that did eight years as Vice President without doing eight projects in his place. You cannot vote for someone that did eight years as Vice President without empowering eight people. Atiku does not empower people. Even the road to his village Ganye was constructed by the APC-led government of Mohammadu Buhari,” Shettima said.

He added that most of the closest people to Atiku like Pariya and Baba Wuro Baramu all died without assistance from Atiku.

I’ll Fight Insecurity _ Tinubu

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has said he will end insecurity in Imo State, nay Nigeria if elected.

Tinubu also promised to invest in tourism, real estate and education in the state, describing Imo as tourism destination of the country.

Speaking at the APC South East grand finale rally in Owerri, Tuesday, the candidate said President Muhammadu Buhari had laid foundation for development in the last eight years, which he said would be consolidated.

Tinubu maintained that he would continue with the developmental programmes of Buhari’s administration.

He submitted that the Peoples Democratic Party refused to move the country forward when they held sway.

“PDP stole Nigeria’s treasure. President Buhari’s eight years is a retooling process. PDP are liars. We will continue with developmental programme of APC. It will not stop. Imo is the destination for tourism. We will add value to real estate in Imo State. Invest in education. Build and reconstruct your roads in Imo. No more ASUU strike. We are not seeking for the booty of office.

Photo Credit:Google

﻿

Court Extends Order Stopping Wike’s Suspension

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, extended the interim order it made on February 2, which restrained the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its leadership from taking steps to either suspend or expel the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, from the party.

At the resumed proceedings in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/139/2023, which Wike brought before the court, Justice John Omotosho ordered all parties to maintain the status quo, pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

Cited as respondents in the suit are the PDP; the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party; the National Executive Council, NEC; its Chairman, Iyiocha Ayu; the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu; and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC

Wike had through his lawyer, Mr Joshua Musa, SAN, informed the court that the 1st to 5th respondents served him with a counter-affidavit they filed in opposition to the suit.

He, therefore, applied for a short adjournment to enable him to file his response to the respondents.

Implementation Of Cash Swap Policy Political- Wike

Photo Credit:The Nation

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has insisted the ongoing shoddy implementation of the naira swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is political and has worsened the living condition of the poor in the society.

Wike stressed that the essence of government and its agency like the CBN was not to inflict hardship on the masses but allete it

The Governor spoke during the official presentation of the letter of his nomination for the “award of Independent Man of the Year 2022,” by the management of Independent papers at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Tuesday.

The Rivers Governor, in a statement by his Special Assistant, Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said the people were suffering following the tactless implementation of the naira swap policy and urged the government to urgently ameliorate the condition of the people.

YAHAYA (

)