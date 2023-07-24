Today’s Headlines:Asari Dokubo Addresses His Militants On Parade, Shettima To Represent Tinubu At UN

Asari Dokubo Addresses His Militants On Parade

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

The Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has boldly announced that he and his gang of militants are working for President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

He warned that anybody who misbehaves or seeks Tinubu’s downfall will be smashed.

Dokubo, whom the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had accused of being responsible for killings and criminalities in Imo and Anambra states in Southeast Nigeria and Southern Kaduna in the North, said while addressing militants on parade.

(Photo credit: Google)

Shettima To Represent Tinubu At UN

Photo credit: channels television

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima will represent President Bola Tinubu at the United Nations Food Systems Summit in Rome as well as the Russia-Africa Summit.

Shettima is scheduled to depart Abuja on Sunday for the two major international Summits in Rome, Italy and St Petersburg, Russia.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by his spokesman, Olusola Abiola.

Abia’s Primary Health Care Award Has Vindicated Ikpeazu – PD

Photo credit: daily post

The Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the state is still reaping the fruits of the administration of former governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

This was according to a statement by Vice Chairman Abia North and acting Publicity Secretary of the party, Abraham Amah.

According to Amah: “Abia State was this week declared the winner of the 2022 Gold Badge Award given to deserving states by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, under its Primary Health Care Under One Roof programme.”

Lagos Confirms Mass Burial For #EndSARS Victims

Photo credit: the cable

The Lagos state government says the bodies of 103 victims of #EndSARS protest in 2020 prepared for mass burial were not from the Lekki tollgate.

The state government, in a statement released on Sunday, said no dead body was retrieved from the Lekki tollgate.

“For the records, the Lagos State Environmental Health Unit picked up bodies in the aftermath of #EndSARS violence and community clashes at Fagba, Ketu, Ikorodu, Orile, Ajegunle, Abule-Egba, Ikeja, Ojota, Ekoro, Ogba, Isolo and Ajah areas of Lagos state,” the statement reads.

TLucky (

)