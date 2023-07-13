Today’s Headlines:Army Chief Orders Raid On IPOB Hideouts, 4 Suspects Denied Bail On UTME Infraction

Army Chief Orders Raid On IPOB Hideouts

The Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has ordered troops to seize control of areas where the Indigenous People of Biafra enforce their sit-at-home order throughout the South-East states.

The order came after a Finland-based pro-Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, announced that there would be a two-week sit-at-home in the South-East region from July 31.

According to him, the order was to demand the immediate and unconditional release of the detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, as well as facilitate the freedom of Biafra nation, among others.

4 Suspects Denied Bail Over UTME Infractions

FOUR suspects facing trial at the Federal High Court, sitting in Akure, Ondo State, who were apprehended during the 2023 UTME for registration and examination infractions, were, yesterday, remanded in detention, following their failure to secure bail.

The suspects are to spend two more months in custody, pending when the court reconvenes from its vacation, which starts on July 21, 2023, and ends in October.

The suspects are Timilehin Akinwale, Olayinka Mustapha and Peter Okereke, while Feranmi Adesuyi was arraigned for impersonation.

Court Rules On Emefiele’s Case Today

The detained suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, will today, know his fate concerning the fundamental human rights suit he filed to challenge his arrest and detention by the Department of State Services.

Recall that on June 10, the DSS arrested the governor of the apex bank shortly after President Bola Tinubu suspended him from office and ordered a probe of the CBN.

In the suit, filed through his lawyer, Joseph Daudu (SAN), before the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, Emefiele is alleging a violation of his human rights.

Wike We Know, But Abe, Amaechi We Don’t Know – Rivers APC

As struggle for who becomes President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s preferred choice for ministerial appointment in Rivers State gathers steam, major stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state have said only efforts made by ex-governor Nyesom Wike, during the February 25 presidential election is recognised.

They said: “Others are trying to reap where they didn’t sow.”

The stakeholders, led by former Chief of Staff to the Rivers State government and stalwart of the party, Chief Tony Okocha, also urged Tinubu to concede the ministerial appointment of Rivers State to Wike, adding that he (Wike) was instrumental to Tinubu’s victory.

