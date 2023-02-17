Today’s Headlines:APC’s broom brought poverty; PDP’s umbrella’s leaking- Obi, Working For Obi- Ortom

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC’s Broom Has Brought Nigerians Poverty; PDP’s Umbrella Is Leaking – Peter Obi Asks Voters To Reject Both Parties

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that if elected, he would work closely with the state governors to tackle security challenges and other problems confronting the country.

Obi on Thursday asked Nigerians to reject both the ruling All Progressives Congress and his erstwhile party, the Peoples Democratic Party, saying “the umbrella is leaking” and “the broom resulted into poverty.”

The broom and the umbrella are the symbols of the APC and the PDP respectively.

Obi spoke at a brief town hall meeting with stakeholders in Imo State, saying, “We are committed to changing this country, we’re committed to new Nigeria, we must be able to make this place work for everybody, the suffering, insecurity must come to an end, it cannot continue, that commitment is total.

He added “I will partner with all the State governors as we have been going around the States, our commitment is total, and you will see it happen in Nigeria by the time you go there on 25th, vote for LP and stay there.

“At least all is clear you’ve tried the PDP, that umbrella is leaking; you tried the broom, it resulted into poverty, now it’s time to vote for human being “Mama, Papa, Pickin.” You can’t go wrong; that symbol is unique, we want to care for human beings, we don’t want any of the signs of the broom, we want to use the broom to sweep and we have umbrella to protect us from rain, now is the time to vote for human being.”

I am working for Peter Obi — Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Thursday declared that he is working for the emergence of Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, as the next president of Nigeria.

The Governor who made the open declaration at a Town Hall meeting addressed by the LP presidential candidate in Makurdi said his decision was premised on his conviction that Mr. Obi was mentally and physically prepared for the task of getting the country working again.

The Governor who was a guest at the meeting which drew stakeholders from the 276 Council Wards of the state, got a rousing ovation from the participants who went ecstatic chanting his name and that of the LP presidential candidate after he made the open declaration.

He said the time had come for Nigerians to jettison political affiliation and loyalty and choose a God-fearing, capable and competent hand who would rescue the country from its present sorry state.

He said, “we have come to a time where we must leave out sentiments and save Nigeria by looking at individuals who can lead with the fear of God and provide gainful employment for the youths.

“We must, in this 2023, fashion a new Nigeria, Nigeria that will give the people equity, fairness, and justice.

“The PDP has failed Nigerians, APC has failed Nigerians, political parties have failed Nigerians, even Labour Party has failed Nigerians. We must therefore look at individuals, those people who can deliver.

“So, this is not about party, I am not in Labour Party but I am working for Peter Obi. Peter Obi will make sure that we sleep with our two eyes closed. These unnecessary killings that are going on in our country will stop.

2023 poll: Court restrains PDP, INEC from suspending, disqualifying Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Thursday at the Benue State High Court obtained an interim order restraining the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from suspending or disqualifying him from contesting the forthcoming 2023 senatorial election in the state.

Governor Ortom is the PDP candidate in the Benue North West Senatorial District election.

The ex-parte motion in a suit No. MHC/46/2023, Motion no. MHC/2204/2023 was brought before Justice Augustine Ityonyiman sequel to an affidavit deposed to by a prominent Benue politician, Mr. Abraham Kwaghngu and filed on February 15, 2023. The PDP is the first defendant in the suit while INEC is the second defendant.

The Governor had through his counsel, Sebastian Hon, a Senior Advocate, sought an order of the Court restraining PDP and INEC from expelling, suspending, levying any other punishment and or refusing to place his name on its list of candidates.

16-yr-old Nigerian becomes Guinness World Record holder

A Nigerian senior secondary school student, Gbenga Ezekiel entered the Guinness World Record for the most skips in a minute on one leg.

The 16-year-old attends Ijapo High School in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

With 265 skips, Ezekiel successfully broke Rasel Islam of Bangladesh’s previous Guinness World Record of 262 skips in a minute.

Ezekiel broke the record, making history as the first athlete from Ondo State to do so since the state’s inception in 1976.

The young man is also the first African and Nigerian rope skipper to claim the Guinness World Record.

The achievement was reported to the Nigeria Rope Skipping national coach, Chubuisi Ukandu, and has also been updated on the Guinness World Records website.

The statement reads, “The most skips in one minute on one leg is 265 and was achieved by Gbenga Ezekiel (Nigeria), in Akure, Nigeria, on 31 October 2022. The attempt took place at the Akure stadium.”

Turkey earthquake: Girl survives 10 days under quake rubble

A teenage girl was yesterday rescued 248 hours after last week’s devastating earthquake in Turkey.

Seventeen-year-old Aleyna Olmez was pulled from the rubble in Kahramanmaras, a southern city near the epicentre.

Her uncle tearfully told rescuers “we will never forget you”, as he hugged them one by one.

Aleyna survived, injured and in freezing weather conditions, for 10 days. But rescues like hers are becoming increasingly rare.

More than 41,000 people have died in Tukey and neighbouring Syria from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Neither country has revealed how many people are still missing.

Aleyna was gently prised from the ruins of a flattened apartment block, Turkish broadcaster TRT Haber reported.

“She looked to be in good health. She opened and closed her eyes,” Ali Akdogan, a coal miner who took part in the rescue, told AFP news agency.

El-Rufai: N1,000, N500 to remain legal tender in Kaduna

Governor Nasir El-Rufai yesterday said the N1,000 and N500 notes will remain legal tender in Kaduna State in line with the Supreme Court order.

He urged residents to disregard President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that only the old N200 will be in use until April 10.

In a state broadcast, El-Rufai, whose state was among those who filed a suit at the Supreme Court and secured an injunction against the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), assured the people that no one would lose their old N1,000 and N500 notes.

The governor blamed those who lost out in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for being behind the policy, which he emphasised has brought untold hardship on the people.

El-Rufai also accused the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), of misleading the President.

