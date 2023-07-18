Today’s Headlines:APC’ll be destroyed– Primate Ayodele warns; Gov Radda appoints 14 special advisers

Abdullahi Adamu’s resignation: APC’ll be destroyed, minority will oppress majority – Primate Ayodele warns

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has spoken about the fate of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC, following the removal of its national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

Primate Ayodele, who had foretold the APC crisis and the removal of the party’s National Chairman some years back, noted that the ruling party is set to begin another round of crisis that will lead to their destruction.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, titled: ‘APC will be destroyed, minority will oppress majority’, Ayodele knocked APC’s leadership for ignoring his warnings about the party’s crisis some years back while stressing that the removal of Adamu will expose many things hidden in the party.

Gov Radda appoints 14 special advisers

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda has confirmed the appointment of 14 new Special Advisers and 9 Heads of Agencies and Parastatals to assist in running the affairs of Katsina State effectively.

According to the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, the appointments are with immediate effect and it is in accordance with Section 208, 2c and 2d of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.

Gov. Radda while congratulating the new appointees charged them to be honest and just in discharging their responsibilities, stating that: “We have a big task ahead and you all must key into our strategic agenda, so as to build the Katsina State of our dream.”

The names of the newly-appointed Special Advisers and Head of Agencies as contained in the statement issued by Governor Radda’s Chief Press Secretary includes:

Hijrah: Osun declares Wednesday public holiday

Osun State Government has declared tomorrow, Wednesday, as public holiday to mark the beginning of 1445 Hijrah calendar.

In a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Regional Integration and Special Duties, Mr Mudashiru Oyedeji on Tuesday, the Governor to allow Muslims celebrate the new year.

It added that the Governor would preside over a special match parade among the Muslim ummah at the stadium on Saturday to commemorate the new year.

“In commemoration of Hijrah 1445 AH Islamic New Year for all Muslims, Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke declared tomorrow, Wednesday, as a public holiday throughout the state.

“While congratulating and wishing the entire Muslim ummah a happy celebration of the new Islamic calendar, the Governor will preside over a special match pass on Saturday at Osogbo township stadium by taking a symbolic salute as part of series of activities lined up to mark the new Islamic year”, it reads.

Shettima receives NESG delegation

Vice President Kashim Shettima is currently hosting a delegation of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The visiting entourage, led by the Chairman of the NESG, Olaniyi Yusuf, is at the village to inform and invite the Vice President to the upcoming 29th Nigerian Economic Summit, scheduled to hold between October 23-24, 2023, it was gathered.

The ongoing meeting is expected to discuss possible areas of collaboration between the NESG and the Office of the Vice President and National Economic Council on strategic presidential priorities and initiatives.

Present at the meeting are the Chief Executive Officer of the NESG, ‘Laoye Jaiyeola, Chief ting Officer, Dr Tayo Aduloju and a former chairman of the board, Kyari Bukar.

Others include Lumun Feese, Gloria Ekpo, Seun Ojo, Nsikan Essien, Aderigbigbe Sherriff and Ife Falope.

