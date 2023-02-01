Today’s Headlines:APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu No Longer Has Party Structure To Run On – Social Critic, Buhari not favouring, disfavouring any candidate – Lai Mohammed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu No Longer Has Party Structure To Run On – Social Critic, Farooq Kperogi

Photo credits:SaharaReporters

Asocial critic and scholar, Prof Farooq Kperogi, has stated that Bola Tunubu, the presidential candidate for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), doesn’t appear to have the support of his party’s members.

Kperogi, who stated this his Twitter page on Tuesday night, claimed that the former Lagos Governor does not have any political party to run on ahead of the general elections.

Looks like Bola Tinubu no longer has a political party to run on. The APC rug appears to have been pulled from under him. There’s no precedent for this. The “hot war” I talked about in my Saturday column seems to be raging now. Interesting times,” he tweeted.

Buhari not favouring, disfavouring any candidate – Lai Mohammed

Photo credits:Punchng

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Wednesday that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), was neither favouring nor disfavouring any presidential candidate ahead of the February 25 election.

The minister stated this after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting when reacting to a statement by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, that some elements in Aso Rock were working against the victory of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The PUNCH reported that El-Rufai alleged that some “elements” in Aso Rock were working against Tinubu’s emergence as President.

S’Court sacks Bwacha as Taraba APC gov candidate

Photo credits:Punchng

The Supreme Court has nullified the nomination of Emmanuel Bwacha the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Taraba State.

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, a five-member panel led by Kudirat Kekere-Ekun affirmed the verdict of the Federal High court which held that the APC did not conduct any valid governorship primary in the state, the Cable reports.

The PUNCH reports that the Federal High Court Jalingo in September 2022 nullified the governorship primaries that produced Bwacha as the APC candidate.

Teacher in court for allegedly impersonating DSS, extortion

Photo credits:vanguard

A teacher in Osogbo, Osun state capital, Olaleye Oluseyi, was on Wednesday arraigned before a Magistrate Court over alleged impersonation of operatives of the Department of State Security, DSS.

He was also said to have obtained the sum of N112,000 from one Taiwo Victor on the pretence of helping the victim secure employment in the DSS.

Police prosecutor, Elisha Olusegun told the court that the defendant sometime in the month of November 2022 presented himself to the victim as a DSS operative.

Photo credits:Google

Officialnews1 (

)