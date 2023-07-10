Today’s Headlines:APC postpones National Caucus, NEC meeting by one week, Tinubu Emerges New ECOWAS Chairman

APC postpones National Caucus, NEC meeting by one week

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting earlier scheduled for July 10 and 11 to July 18th and

Sen. Iyiola Omisore, the party’s National Secretary announced this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the postponement and the inconveniences it might cause were regretted.

He explained that the postponement was necessitated by the regional and sub-regional schedules and engagements of President Bola Tinubu, as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Tinubu emerges new ECOWAS chairman

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu was unanimously endorsed Sunday by West African leaders as the new chairman of the regional economic group, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Tinubu was endorsed by the leaders at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government on Sunday in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau.

Tinubu, who is the latest entrant into the exclusive club of Heads of State in West Africa, enthusiastically accepted the honour, on behalf of Nigeria, with a solemn pledge to bear the responsibility of the office and run an inclusive administration of the regional organisation.

Shettima honours late cousin, Alkali

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Saturday in Maiduguri, Borno, paid a condolence visit to the family of his late cousin, Muktar Alkali.

The vice president was accompanied by Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, among other senior government officials.

Alkali, who passed on Friday at the age of 57, had earlier been buried.

The vice president and the governor joined in offering prayers for the late Alkali’s family.

The deceased was the former Provost, Borno State College of Agriculture, Maiduguri.

He was an advocate of youth employment as way of addressing the challenges of poverty and insecurity in the country.

The event attracted notable Nigerians, Muslim clerics and traditional rulers including the Shehu of Bama, Umar Shehu Kyari.

Nigeria Police dismisses recruitment rumours

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed a recent police recruitment advertisement making waves on social media platforms.

This is contained in a press statement issued on Sunday by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer.

It partly read, “The Force wishes to reiterate and inform well-meaning members of the public that it has not commenced the 2022/23 Police Constables recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force contrary to the fake publication; and states unequivocally that the advert has no connection with the Nigeria Police Force nor is it in tandem with the Police established recruitment process, and should be discountenanced in its entirety.

The Nigeria Police Force thereby assures well-meaning Nigerians that the commencement of the 2022/23 recruitment exercise will be announced the official police e-recruitment website – https://policerecruitment.gov.ng, the Nigeria Police Force official website – https://www.npf.gov.ng, and advertisements on national dailies and official police social media accounts as and when due.

“The public is hereby advised to rely solely on the abovementioned verified sources and platforms, and urged to exercise caution and vigilance in order to avoid falling victim to fraudulent recruitment schemes.

