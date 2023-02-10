Today’s Headlines:APC Planning To Hack INEC Servers Tambuwal Alleges; Tinubu Hails Fayemi At 58

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC Planning To Hack INEC Servers, Tambuwal Alleges

Sokoto State Governor and Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council (PDP-PCC), Aminu Tambuwal, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plot to hack the server of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

“We are aware that they have brought hackers to hack the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS), to compromise the INEC servers, but we will not allow them. We would not accept any attempt by anybody to manipulate the electoral process,” he said at the party’s presidential campaign rally, at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, yesterday.

He expressed regret that Nigeria was paying bitterly for the in-fighting within the leadership of the ruling party, which he alleged has dragged the country to its lowest point ever, adding that they were almost bringing down the entire system in the pursuit of their selfish interests.

Tinubu Hails Fayemi At 58

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has congratulated former governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on his 58th birthday.

In a statement by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, the APC candidate commended the former governor for his patriotism, including his leading role in the entrenchment of democracy and good governance in the country.

Fayemi was one of the few aspirants who stepped down for Tinubu’s candidacy at the 2022 APC primary and has consistently remained one of the trusted lieutenants drumming support for his victory at the forthcoming presidential election.

In his Thursday’s tribute to the two-term governor of Ekiti State, Tinubu described him as a friend, brother and consistent ally who is always looking out for him on the progressive front.

Photo Credit:Google

﻿

Nigeria In Safe Hands With Tinubu_Buhari

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Sokoto, told the Sultan of Sokoto,, His Eminence, Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar 111 that with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Nigeria is in a safe hand.

President Buhari stated this when he led the APC presidential campaign team on courtesy call to the Sultan.

He told the Sultan that the campaign team was at the palace to solicit his continuous support and that he chose to join the campaign train of Asiwaju Tinubu for three reasons.

He said he and Tinubu have been together as friends in the last 20 years and the fact that he performed wonderfully well when he was Governor of Lagos State.

The third one is that Tinubu won my party’s presidential primary in a free, fair and credible process and therefore, he is the legitimate candidate of my party.”

Retired Police Officer Unfit As PSC Chair_OBJ

Photo Credit:Punch papers

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says a civilian rather than a retired police officer should head the Police Service Commission.﻿

The ex-President said this in Abuja on Thursday during the public presentation of a book, ‘Policing the Nigeria Police,’ by the first chairperson of the PSC, Simon Okeke.﻿﻿﻿

Obasanjo, who was the chairman on the occasion, said, “The police must be policed by a strong civilian, not police being policed by the police. If that is addressed, I believe we will get better police than we have today.﻿﻿

“This is because there are jealousies and biases within the police, and therefore when you make a retired policeman the head of the commission it is like asking a thief to catch a thief. Those jealousies and biases will come to the fore.”

The PUNCH reported that the Senate confirmed the appointment of a former IG, Solomon Arase, as the new Chairman of the PSC, following his appointment by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).﻿

