Today’s Headlines:APC PCC seeks 25% votes in Anambra, Obi’ll win polls if BVAS isn’t compromised- LP chieftain

APC Presidential Campaign Council seeks 25 percent votes in Anambra

The All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Anambra has solicited 25 percent votes from the State’s electorate.

The committee said the votes will serve as a reminder of presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu’s earlier promise of making the state an industrial hub for the Southeastern Region of Nigeria if given the opportunity to succeed President Mohammadu Buhari.

The solicitation was made through the State Coordinator of APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Senator Margery Chuba Okadigbo, on Saturday, in Awka, during the official inauguration of 8,326 ward agents and canvassers to actualize the twenty percent target in the state.

The agents comprise; one youth leader, one ward coordinator, ward chairmen and 20 other party canvassers across the 362 political wards that constitute Anambra State.

Performing the inauguration, Sen. Okadigbo, urged them and other party supporters to go into the election as united one house without division.

“We employed you to go into the election with full determination and focused. Every body in each ward is needed for this job. I want you to help put Anambra APC into National Political Map. We want the geographical spread, we must get at least 25 percent in Anambra. If one wins 100 percent in 10 states and loses others he has not won, but if he wins 25 percent in 24 states, he has won the election.

Obi will win polls if BVAS is not compromised, says LP chieftain

Moses Jolayemi, the presidential campaign coordinator of the Obi/Datti ticket in Ekiti, says Peter Obi, standard bearer of the LP, will win the presidential election if the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is not compromised.

Speaking with journalists on Saturday at a town hall meeting in Ado Ekiti, Jolayemi said if a free, fair, and credible election is conducted, Obi would win with a landslide.

He said Nigerians were tired of the hardships brought to them by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jolayemi alleged that Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the APC, has plans to buy votes.

He advised that Tinubu and the APC should go on their knees and beg Nigerians for the suffering they brought to them, noting that the challenges caused by the naira redesign policy would soon be over.

“If BVAS is allowed to work, we will have credible, violence free Election, if you look at the configuration of BVAS from the point of voting, collation, and announcing results there is no human intervention, with this, Peter Obi is the next President,” Jolayemi said.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the BVAS device cannot be manipulated because it automatically saves data without the operator pushing any button, adding that it has a system to deactivate any BVAS device if it is snatched during the election.

We’ll shock Atiku in Northeast – APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it would defeat the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in the Northeast where he hails from.

The APC deputy national publicity secretary, Hon. Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, in a statement, said the APC presidential rally in Borno on Saturday had shown that not even the bitting cashless policy would stop the people of the Northeast region from coming out en mass to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ajaka, who attended the presidential rally, thanked the state governor and people of Borno for coming out en mass to support their son and vice presidential candidate of the party, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The APC said, “The Borno outing is a clear message for the PDP and its presidential candidate that a surprise awaits them in the Northeast.

“The people of Borno State have spoken loudly and the message is clear that they are for the APC.”

Ajaka expressed confidence that the APC would not only win in the Northeast but emerge victorious at the general elections across the country.

2023: Ohaji Political Movement denies adoption of APC candidate in Imo

The Ohaji Political Movement (OPM), an umbrella political organization in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State has denied the adoption of Mr. Eugene Debiagwu of the All Progressive Congress for the Federal House of Representative election for Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru West federal constituency.

This is coming just 7 days before the general election in the Country.

The President General of OPM, Hon. Carl Nwokoma disclosed this to journalists as part of their resolutions reached during their executive meeting held in Owerri weekend.

The meeting which had the presence of other executive members including Cardinal Roland Nwoha, Pharm. Marshal Noka and Hon. Kingsley Ogbuji expressed regret in the purported adoption of Debiagwu by Ogbako Ohaji as published in one of the Owerri-based local tabloid.

The OPM President General while distancing the entire people of Ohaji from the so-called adoption said that Ogbako Ohaji is a socio-cultural organization that lacks the capacity to adopt any candidate in Ohaji.

According to him OPM is the right body and a political organization that represents the entirety of Ohaji people from the botts, wards level, and the Local Government Area as the case may be.

He said: “we don’t know about that and nobody invited us for such meeting. If there must be any adoption of any candidate, it should come from OPM and not Ogbako Ohaji”.

5 gunmen, one cop killed in Anambra police station

Five gunmen and a police officer died on Sunday morning in a gun duel in a police station Nkwelle Ezunaka, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State

The latest is coming less than 24 hours after two attacks were recorded at Ukpo and Ogidi where three policemen were reportedly killed and soldiers injured.

A resident of the area, who put the time of attack around 3:30am, , ,said the hoodlums came in their numbers and were dressed in “dark” clothing.

“The hoodlums arrival to the station followed a gun fire exchange between them and police officers at the station. We heard gun fire. It was intense. We also saw vehicles at the police station burning.

“The gun fire exchange resulted in the death of one police officer and two of the attackers were killed. One of the attackers is believed to have sustained an injury,” he said.

Confirming the incident, Police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga said five armed men and one police operative attached to the station were killed during the operation.

Why I Campaign In Markets – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has explained why he visits markets for campaigns.

Obi, who embarked on open tours of markets within the Trade Fair Complex in Lagos on Saturday, said he is attracted to markets because they (markets) are centres of production, manufacturing and distribution as well as the hub of small and medium-scale enterprises upon which the Nigerian economy rests.

A major plank of Obi’s campaign rests on production. He has repeatedly said that he will move Nigeria’s economy from consumption to production.

The LP candidate said that the quickest way to realize this plan of action is to make our markets the epicenter of economic activities. Obi who likes to describe himself as a trader said he connects well with the business community because he is one of them.

A major highlight of Obi’s interaction with the business community in Lagos was his announcement that women and youths will occupy 50 percent of appointive positions in his administration if he is elected as president.

While addressing crowds of elated and excited traders in the markets within and around the Trade Fair Complex, Obi told them how important women and youths are in the development and growth of economies around the world.

