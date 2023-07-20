Today’s Headlines:APC NWC Propose August for Mini Convention;Ganduje, Al-Makura Battle for APC Chair

APC NWC Proposes August for Mini Convention

According to THE SUN, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) plans to organise a mini convention next month (August) to elect replacements for National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, Secretary, Iyiola Omisore who resigned recently and other national officers.

The national daily quotes a member of the NWC as saying the likelihood of the acting National Chairman, Abubakar Kyari, making President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ministerial list necessitated the organisation of the elective mini-convention within one month to fill the vacant positions.

Ganduje, Al-Makura Battle for APC Chairmanship

VANGUARD newspaper reports that the battle for the National Chairmanship of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has now been narrowed down to the immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje and a former Nasarawa state governor, Senator Tanko Al-Makura.

While Ganduje has the backing of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Al-Makura is being backed by North Central stakeholders of the party.

A source said President Tinubu decided to remove Ganduje’s name from his list of Ministerial nominees and put him forward as a possible replacement for Abdullahi Adamu because of the trust and confidence he has in him.

The daily quotes a source as saying: “President Tinubu has settled for the former Kano state governor, Ganduje, to replace Senator Adamu as the party’s national chairman.

“The President had listed Ganduje as one of the nominees for ministerial appointments but, because of his trust and confidence in the former governor, President Tinubu had to change his mind and asked three state governors to persuade Ganduje into accepting the new assignment.”

Petrol Price Hike Insensitive, PDP, LP tell APC, Presidency

VANGUARD newspaper reports that the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and the Labour Party, LP, have berated the All Progressives Congress, APC, led government of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed over the recent increment in the pump price of petrol from N488 to between N568 and N617 per litre.

While the PDP accused the APC of extreme insensitivity and callousness towards Nigerians, the LP, on its part, said it was just the beginning of hard times Nigerians will be facing under the current administration.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Debo Ologunagba, insisted that the new subsidy regime, which enjoyed the endorsement of the APC-led administration, was worsening an already dire economic situation.

On its part, Labour Party noted that the latest adjustment in the pump price of petroleum products is just the beginning of the hard times Nigerians will be facing under the APC-led government.

National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, recalled that the party cautioned Nigerians against believing the dummy being sold to them by the APC administration about the withdrawal of fuel subsidy, saying the ruling party had no plan in place to ameliorate their sufferings.

Tinubu Should Respect Appeal Court Judgement and Release Kanu –Muoma, SAN

THE SUN reports that elder statesman and Chairman, Igbo Lawyers Association (ILA), Chief Chuks Muoma, SAN, has called on President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to respect the Appeal Court Judgement ordering the release of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and set him free.

According to Muoma, Kanu’s release will ensure lasting peace returns to the South-East region and prove to Igbo people that the President is serious about national integration and peaceful coexistence.

Train Attack: Court Okays Secret Trial of Boko Haram Negotiator

According to THE PUNCH, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, granted an application by the Federal Government to protect the identity of the witnesses lined up to testify against an alleged terrorist collaborator, Tukur Mamu.

The Kaduna-based cleric and publisher is facing trial in connection with the terror attack on a Kaduna-Abuja train in March last year, leading to the death of at least eight persons with scores abducted for ransom.

