Today’s Headlines:APC Not IDP Camp For Poll Who Have Lost Out; Oshiomhole To Shaibu, Tinubu meets with Wike, El-Rufai in Aso Rock

APC Not IDP Camp For Politicians Who Have Lost Out, Oshiomhole Mocks Edo Dep Gov

Senator Adams Oshiomhole has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC is not an Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camp that accommodates poticians who have lost out in their party.

Oshiomhole, who represents Edo North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, said this in Benin when he paid a condolence visit to the family of late Esogban of Benin, Chief David Edebiri.

The former Edo State governor, who was responding to the alleged move by Edo Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu to defect to APC, said the party was happy in opposition in the state.

He said, “To say that somebody wants to run to APC; APC is not a rehabilitation centre. We, in APC, are satisfied with the way we are, we are happy in opposition. We are not about to receive people who are coming because they have lost out. There is no Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camp in APC. My advice is that those who are having challenges should learn to respect their bosses.

Tinubu meets with Wike, El-Rufai in Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday met with former Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers) and Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Both former governors are President Tinubu’s ministerial nominees.

But while Wike scaled the Senate screening, El-Rufai’s nomination has not been passed.

Wike came out of the meeting with the President around 1:40 p.m, while El-Rufai arrived at 2 p.m for his session with the President.

Ahmadu Fintiri Swears In New Commissioners In Adamawa

YOLA – Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has officially sworn in 25 new Commissioners, comprising 22 men and three women.

The solemn investiture ceremony unfolded on Thursday at the distinguished setting of the Government House’s Banquet Hall.

Addressing the freshly appointed members of the state’s Executive Council, Governor Fintiri underscored the vital role they would play in the administration’s pursuit of progress. He exhorted them to approach their roles with a resolute spirit of victory, innovative thinking, and profound understanding in tackling every challenge that arises.

ECOWAS Orders Activation Of Military Force Against Niger

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has ordered the chief of defense staff committee to immediately activate its standby force.

President of ECOWAS, Omar Alieu Touray, gave the order while reading the resolution taken at the Extraordinary meeting on the Niger coup in Abuja on Thursday.

Daily Trust had reported how the leaders converged on Abuja to discuss its next line of action after the seven day ultimatum for the reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum elapsed without compliance from the junta.

At its meeting, the regional bloc said all efforts to dialogue with Niger junta have been rejected by coup leaders.

