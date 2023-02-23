Today’s Headlines:APC Not Afraid Of BVAS Deployment_APC PCC;I’m Not Supporting Tinubu–Ikpeazu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC Not Afraid Of BVAS Deployment_APC PCC Director

The Director of Strategic Communications for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Idris Mohammed, shares his thoughts with ADEBAYO FOLORUNSHO-FRANCIS on the friction between the Presidency and APC governors over naira swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria and how the APC plans to weather the storm ahead of Saturday’s elections

Until the CBN naira redesign policy, the coast looked clear for your party’s candidate, Bola Tinubu, in terms of region and zonal projection. How do you feel?

I don’t think the projections have changed. I think what has changed is people’s perception and reaction to the issues on the ground. Whatever the case, our presidential candidate has said repeatedly that he is not fighting this naira redesign issue at this point. Not because he does not believe in the policy. Not because he doesn’t think that it is good for the macroeconomic stability of fiscal discipline. He believes that it is good for Nigeria. But there is a big gap between its timing and the way and manner of the hush-hush approach to it.

If you look at the most advanced climes that also have to do this, some of them gave a deadline of two to three years. What is the problem? Why are we in a hurry to close the deal? If you say you want to do that, why don’t you allow people to have enough time? You have earned your money, you shouldn’t be made to suffer to spend it. That is what the presidential candidate and the party have been consistently saying. What we are saying is the way and manner those in charge of the policy are going about it, and in some cases, they are even economical with the truth.

I’m Not Supporting Tinubu – Ikpeazu.

Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, has denied supporting the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He dismissed statements credited to a former governor of the state, Orji Uzor Kalu, that he was supporting Tinubu as mere speculations and wishful thinking.

Addressing reporters after inspecting the final asphalt overlay on Faulks Road, Aba, Ikpeazu said “no member of G5 can railroad another member into supporting anyone against his will as suggested by Senator Kalu”.

Earlier, Director, Strategic Engagement, Abia State PDP Campaign Council, John Okiyi Kalu, had, in a statement in Umuahia, said: “Governor ikpeazu is a democrat and even as he frowns at some decisions of his party, the PDP, he remains a committed member of the PDP family.

Ikpeazu is in touch with Abians and will not derail from the decision of a majority of his people which does not presently incline towards APC or its presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu.”

APC, PDP, NNPP Battle For Jigawa Votes

The much talked about 2023 general election is here.

It is evident that the Jigawa State citizens are going to choose between the presidential candidates of four political parties- the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP.

However, the contest will be among the three major political parties in the state- APC, PDP, and NNPP as all of them have numbers of supporters and have been going across the nooks and crannies of the state to win the hearts of the electorates.

Several factors may influence the voting pattern of the Jigawa State electorates, including the power of party incumbency, money politics, religion, health status, character, knowledge and integrity of each of the candidates.

Pro-Obi Group Says LP Candidate Best for Nigeria

The Peter Obi Support Network on Wednesday called on Nigerians to reject the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress in the coming election, saying that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, remains the best for Nigeria.

While calling on citizens to reject political parties that have turned Nigeria into their estates, the organisation said it had recruited about 50,000 polling unit monitors for the 2023 elections.

The Co-convener of POSN, Tochukwu Ezeoke, at a press conference in Abuja said Nigerians should not vote for someone that would supervise the “burial of the nation” which is already in an “intensive care unit” under the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.)

He said, “We urge Nigerians to come out en masse to vote for Peter Obi this weekend. It is the pathway to the nation’s promised land. Our decision to support Peter Obi is out of the realisation that the ruling party and main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, do not care about the insecurity and poverty that have bedevilled our nation.

El-Rufai’s Free Food, Transport part of vote-buying –PDP.

The Peoples Democratic Party in Kaduna State has faulted the free food, free transport and medical services dangled before residents of the state by the state government as part of measures to cushion the effect of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s naira redesign policy.

According to the state secretary of the party, Alhaji Ibrahim Wusono, such gesture by the government amounts to vote-buying ahead of the 2023 general election.

The PUNCH reports that the state government had announced the provision of free transport services, free medical care for common illnesses like malaria and typhoid as well as necessities like food to mitigate the effect of the current cash crunch on the people of the state.

The PDP scribe also said there was no rift in the party in the state, as according to him, all the party stalwarts were now united to unseat the APC government.

He said, “They brought a plan by transporting people from Kaduna to Zaria metropolitan free of charge. I want to draw the attention of Kaduna citizens that it’s part of the deceit which has always been part of the APC government for the past seven years

