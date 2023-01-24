This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:APC Has Best Candidates For 2023 Elections – Akeredolu;Obi Woos Katsina Voters

APC Has Best Candidates For 2023 Elections – Akeredolu

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Monday, urged the people of the Southern Senatorial District of the state to vote for the All Progressives Congress candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

Akeredolu said the party paraded the best candidates from its presidential flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, the Senatorial candidate, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, and the three House of Representatives candidates as well as the nine House of Assembly candidates in the district.

The governor canvassed for the votes during the campaign rally held at Methodist Primary School, Okitipupa, Okitipupa Local Government Area.

Photo Credit:Google

Obi Woos Katsina Voters

Photo Credit:Daily Trust

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has promised to reopen Nigeria’s borders and fight insecurity if elected in the forthcoming elections.

The LP presidential hopeful made the promises while speaking in Katsina, home state of President Muhammadu buhari, on Monday.

He said insecurity and bad governance had caused extreme hardship and poverty in the country.

Mr Obi assured that he would build a new Nigeria for all, and boost the socio-economic activities of Katsina state and the nation in general.

He said his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, and himself, have chosen to build a new Nigeria where security will be number one, adding “when we have security, we will open the border.”

You Can’t Abandon Rivers APC, Wali Tells buhari

Photo Credit:PM.NEWS

A stalwart of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, has expressed worry over what he sees as a total abandonment of the party members by President Muhammadu buhari, amidst intimidation and oppression in the hands of those who operate as if the state was their personal entity.

Wali, a peace and social justice advocate who has always wondered why President buhari has chosen to remain a silent with all the obvious attempts by the “despotic rulers of Rivers” to forcefully cripple and emasculate opposition in the state by different means including unleashing violence to create needless fear as the 2023 elections draw closer.

In an open letter to the PMB, coming after the recent bomb explosions at a campaign rally organised by the Rivers APC, the National Leader of Unity House Foundation (UHF) said: “You (President buhari) told us, that you’re determined to leave as your legacy, a free and fair electoral process.

PDP Drags Tinubu To Court Over Alleged Drug Trafficking

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, on Monday, dragged the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, to court, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission to delist him from the February 25 election on the premise of an alleged criminal case of trafficking in drugs that led to his sentencing by a court of competent jurisdiction in the United States and his subsequent forfeiture of the sum of $460,000 to the US authorities.

The council made the demand in Abuja at a press conference by the spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan.

Ologbondiyan expressed the determination of the campaign council to file for an accelerated hearing in the case in the interest of the nation as Nigeria’s laws do not permit an alleged convict, let alone an individual convicted on account of the international crime of trafficking in narcotics, to stand election at any level, adding that Nigeria cannot afford the embarrassment of having an alleged convict hold office at any level.

Content created and supplied by: YAHAYA (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #HeadlinesAPC #Candidates #Elections #AkeredoluObi #Woos #Katsina #VotersToday’s Headlines:APC Has Best Candidates For 2023 Elections – Akeredolu;Obi Woos Katsina Voters Publish on 2023-01-24 07:29:08