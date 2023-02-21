This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today's Headlines:APC Govs Heroes Of Unity, Says Wike;Obi Will Defeat Tinubu Not Atiku–Ossai

APC Govs Heroes Of Unity, says Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike yesterday described All Progressives Congress (APC) governors as heroes of unity for supporting the North-South power shift.

He, however, said despite admiring the governors’ stance on zoning, he would not join the party.

He said he remained an unrepentant member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but would vote for only the candidate that can guarantee unity and inclusion.

Wike slammed PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for hosting a Rivers town hall meeting in Abuja, saying he does not deserve votes from the state.

The governor spoke at two events: the 114th quarterly general meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt and the kick-off of the reconstruction of Emohua Road-Abalama-Tema Junction in Emohua Local Government Area.

Obi Will Defeat Tinubu Not Atiku–Ossai

The Delta State Governor Special Assistant on Media Mr. Ossai Ovie has said the Labour Party Presidential Candidate Peter Obi can only defeat Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress and not Atiku of the People’s Democratic Party.

Ossai said Peter Obi will defeat Tinubu because Nigerians are tired of APC’s bad leadership and can’t handle Nigeria’s pressure like Atiku.

He noted that Atiku is more prepared to be president than Peter Obi and Tinubu.

“Honestly speaking, I don’t see the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi winning this Presidential election considering the credentials and acceptability of the PDP Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the north and South.

“I am sure he will defeat the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC Bola Tinubu because Nigerians are tired of the bad leadership his party has rendered to Nigeria and he can’t handle the pressure that comes with being a Nigeria President.

Atiku Will Defeat You Any Day, Any Time, Tinubu Told

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization counsels the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign to end its furtive scouting for the postponement of the February 25 presidential election as Nigerians are ready to go to the polls, on Saturday, to vote in Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Our Campaign and, of course, the generality of Nigerians reject the pressure from the jittery and deflated Tinubu/Shettima Campaign for the postponement of the election.

We hold that the demand for postponement by the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign is a ploy to further create confusion and derail the electoral process having become terrified by the looming devastating defeat that awaits Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the polls.

The Atiku Campaign reminds the Tinubu Campaign of how its chief campaigner, a hate-inclined governor of a prominent North West State was said to have been humiliated at the last Council of State meeting where he reportedly went to push a failed memo for the postponement of the election for some few weeks.

Malami In Talks With APC Leaders

The party is proposing out-of-court solution to the suit between the governors of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states, and the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday waded into the crisis between its three governors and the Federal Government over the Naira redesign and swap.

The case resumes tomorrow at the Supreme Court in Abuja.

The chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, invited the parties in the case to the party secretariat in Abuja for an amicable resolution of the conflict.

At the meeting were the three governors and the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice.

