Today’s Headlines:APC Govs Deny Forcing Adamu, Omisore To Resign;Esogban Of Benin Dies At 93

APC Governors Deny Forcing Adamu, Omisore To Resign

All Progressives Congress (APC) governors under the platform of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have clarified that no powerful bloc in the ruling party coerced erstwhile National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu and Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, to resign their positions in the party.

Responding to questions from newsmen after meeting of governors at the Imo Governor’s Lodge, Abuja, the Forum chairman, Hope Uzodimma, said their resignations have brought peace to the ruling party. He described the resignation as voluntary instead of the speculated pressure from governors, stressing that they deserved commendations, respect and recognition for the services they rendered to the party.

We had a very successful meeting, I am sure you must have heard, which I am also aware some of you are anxious to know what is going on in our party and the country but we deliberated on so many issues that have to do with our party, the APC. You must have heard of the resignation of the National Chairman and the National Secretary of the party. Those are voluntary actions that have been taken and with due respect to our national chairman, our secretary.

“We commended the wisdom in what they have done and they served us well in the party. We are happy with the services and the party is united, there is no crisis in the party. They are happy; we also are happy.

Esogban Of Benin Dies At 93

THE Esogban of Benin, Chief David Edebiri, has died after a brief illness in a private hospital in Benin City.

Aged 93, he was born on September 2, 1929.

A family source said Edebiri died at 12:20 pm.

“He has not been too strong and we took him to the hospital a few days ago and he died this (Thursday) afternoon. The family will follow the protocols for the formal announcement to be made,” the source stated.

The Esogban, who is next after the Iyase (Prime Minister) of Benin, is often referred to as the Odiownere of Benin Kingdom.

His last major outing, which was widely reported in the media, was his participation in the March 18 governorship and state House of Assembly elections, where he said the February 25 presidential election was the best since he started voting in 1951.

Edebiri, who was a journalist and a writer, unveiled two books in 2022, titled “Tripod of Life: Essence of Benin Tradition and Culture,” and “The life and Times of Iyase N’Ohenmwen” to mark his 93rd birthday.

Ganduje Succeeding Adamu’ll Be Insensitive –NWC

A member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Moh. Lukman, has described as insensitive and taking party members for granted, rumoured plan to draft former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to replace Abdullahi Adamu.

Lukman, in a statement in Abuja told party leaders that the only way to justify Adamu’s exit is by demonstrating commitment to restore constitutional order in APC and return the party to its founding vision of a progressive party.

He warned party’s active negotiators, President Bola Tinubu and the APC governors to retrace their steps, arguing that the choice of Ganduje would completely distort the zoning arrangement that informed the present configuration of the leadership of the National Assembly.

He hinged his claim of insensitivity on the choice of Ganduje as party chairman after the North West has produced the Speaker of House of Representatives and Deputy Senate president, resulting in shutting out the North Central geopolitical zone from the power sharing equation.

Lukman challenged President Tinubu to tame the growing powers of governorship bloc and make strong intervention to guide the process of restoring constitutional order and returning the APC to its founding vision of progressive politics.

INEC Recognise YP As 19th Political Party

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday finally obeyed the Supreme Court directing it to recognise deregistered Youth Party (YP) as the 19th political party.

In a statement by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, the commission hinged the recognition on a result of rigorous judiciary processes.

The commission further noted that it has recognised YP as the 19th political party in Nigeria with all the rights and privileges accorded political parties in Nigeria.

INEC met today, Thursday, and among other issues deliberated on the judgement delivered by the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the deregistration of the Youth Party (YP) as a political party.

“It will be recalled that the Youth Party (YP) was registered on 16th August 2018 by virtue of the judgement of the Federal High Court delivered on October 16, 2017

