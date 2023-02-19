Today’s Headlines:APC Govs Counter-Directive On New Naira Treasonable–CSO, EFCC Recovers Fresh N900m

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC govs’ counter-directive on new naira treasonable – CSO.

A civil society organisation, Centre for Reform & Advocacy, has criticised All Progressives Congress governors for countering the directive of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on the new naira note.

Buhari had said in a broadcast on Thursday that the old N500 and N1,000 notes had ceased to be legal tender while the old N200 should remains in circulation till April 10. But some APC governors asked residents of their stated to ignore the directive and continue to use the old notes.

EFCC recovers fresh N900m for NHIS.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has recovered the fresh sum of N900,000,00 for the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS.

The sum was part of monies which some banks fraudulently withheld since 2015, and refused to remit into the NHIS’ Treasury Single Account, TSA.

A statement by the EFCC Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren said the recovered funds were released to NHIS on February 8, 2023, two days shy of one year after it release N1.5 billion it recovered from fraudulent banks to the NHIS.

Blinken, China’s top diplomat in talks amid spy balloon spat.

United State Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China not to repeat its “irresponsible act” of sending a spy balloon into American airspace, as he held rare talks late Saturday with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi.

The highly anticipated meeting of the two senior officials came on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference amid growing tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The US has been in a state of alarm since a huge white balloon from China was spotted over a series of secret nuclear weapons sites, before being shot down just off the east coast on February 4.

The incident led Blinken to abruptly call off a rare trip to China.

EPL: He’s unbelievable – Michael Owen names best free-kick taker in football history.

Former Liverpool striker, Michael Owen, has named Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse as the best free-kick taker in football history.

Owen, analyzing the Saints’ 1-0 win at Chelsea on Saturday, said he could not think of a better player from a dead ball.

Ward-Prowse scored the only goal of the match with a superb free-kick in the first half.

He has now scored 17 direct free kicks in the Premier League and is only behind Manchester United legend David Beckham, who has 18.

