Today’s Headlines:APC Governors Provoking Anarchy_Atiku;Tinubu Nigeria’s Next President –Orji Kalu

APC Governors Provoking Anarchy -Atiku

Photo Credit:The Sun papers

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has accused governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of allegedly preparing the ground for anarchy in the country through their utterances over the naira redesign.

The former vice president, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications, Phrank Shaibu, sympathised with Nigerians over the hardship they are facing over the naira scarcity.

He berated APC governors threatening to shut banks for rejecting the old N500 and N1000.

“The APC and their governors do not love the masses, their only grouse is their inability to buy votes because of this policy. Nigerians must not be deceived by these unscrupulous politicians. With elections less than five days away, the ultimate goal of the sponsors of these riots may be the postponement of elections. We commend the military and the police so far for curbing some of these riots. However, we call on them to go a step further by identifying their sponsors” he said.

Tinubu Nigeria’s Next President – Orji Kalu

Photo Credit:The Sun papers

Chief Whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has dismissed claims that the All Progressive Party was in panic mood ahead of Saturday’s presidential election.

Kalu, who spoke yesterday from Igberre, Abia State during a live interview monitored on Channels Television boasted that APC was ready for the election and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu remains the best candidate to beat, saying the ruling party was unperturbed by what the opposition party was saying.

He said APC was a calculative party and on track for the election, adding that it was not in any way interested in any distraction for any quarter.

Kalu dismissed insinuations in some quarters that the naira redesign policy would have an adverse effect on the chances of the party and its Presidential candidate at the polls, saying the party is larger in number assuring that Tinubu is the next president of Nigeria.

Photo Credit:Google

Election Postponement Can’t Help Tinubu_ Ologbondiyan

Photo Credit:The Sun papers

Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has said alleged moves by the All Progressives Congress ( APC) for the postponement of the February 25 presidential election would not help its party’s candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The campaign organization, in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Nigerians were ready to go to the polls on Saturday to elect Atiku Abubakar and that the alleged demand by the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign for the postponement of poll is intended to orchestrate crisis and derail the electoral process.

The Atiku Campaign reminds the Tinubu Campaign of how its chief campaigner, a hate-inclined governor of a prominent North West State was said to have been humiliated at the last Council of State meeting where he reportedly went to push a failed memo for the postponement of the election for some few weeks.

“Our campaign has also been reliably informed that this APC governor is demanding the postponement because the APC Candidate, Tinubu, cannot by any measure win election, given his overwhelming rejection by Nigerians. It is pathetic that after its defeat at the Council of State meeting, the Tinubu Campaign is still perching around media platforms and seeking for the postponement of the elections.

I Won’t Join APC In Spite Support For Power Shift –Wike

Photo Credit:The Sun papers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has reiterated he will never join the All Progressives Congress (APC), despite its governors’ commendable stance on zoning the presidency to the South.

The governor described the insinuations that he would defect to the APC as speculative, maintaining that he remains an unrepentant member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Wike stated this at the 114th quarterly general meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt, the state capital, yesterday.

He informed the council ahead of Saturday’s presidential election that he will be voting for only the candidate that can guarantee the unity of the country.

“I am not a member of APC and I will not be. But, they have made me to recognise that they are the heroes of this country. The governors came out to say look, for the unity of this country, presidency should go to the South. The governors of APC said the way the county is, they want the unity of this country and therefore, the presidency should go to the South.

