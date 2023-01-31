Today’s Headlines:APC Doomed With Same Faith Ticket—Dogara;APC Brought Abject Poverty To Nigerians-Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC Doomed With Same Faith Ticket — Dogara

Ahead of the February 25 and March 11 general elections, immediate past speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said that Muslim Muslim ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, will polarize the country along religious and tribal lines.

Dogara, who was a keynote speaker during the Arewa Christian Indigenous Pastors Association, ACIPA’s day of prayers, awards and book dedication/launch at Evangelical Church of West Africa, ECWA in Jos, Plateau State, weekend, urged Nigerians to reject the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the ticket was against the unity of the country

Underscoring the importance of not compromising competence and character in the election of Nigeria’s president, Dogara said Tinubu had a lot of baggages that would make him a foreign asset should he become the next president to the detriment of the people.

He said: “The crucial role we can play as Christians is to examine the character of the candidates running for offices especially the highest office in the country and disavow those of them that we know are not a reflection of our moral ethos.

APC Brought Abject Poverty To Nigerians — Atiku

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of inflicting abject poverty on Nigerians.

Addressing a rally in Gusau, Zamfara State, he also said that the nearly eight years of the APC government brought nothing but terrorism banditry to people of the State.

He said apart from Borno and Yobe, no other State in the federation has suffered insecurity like Zamfara, which he said, has lost its economic wherewithal including trading, farming and animal husbandry.

He said only a PDP government can restore the state to its glorious days including as a textile and railway hub.

“We have been looking forward to coming to Zamfara because of what we are reading on social media. Now, we have seen that it is true

Court Declines To Sack Buhari, Says suit frivolous

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court yesterday dismissed a suit that sought the removal of President Muhammadu Buhari from office.

The court, in a judgement delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo held that the suit, which was brought before it by a former presidential candidate, Ambrose Owuru, lacked merit.

Describing the legal action as baseless, frivolous, irritating and vexatious, Justice Ekwo held that it was not only statute barred, but also constitued a gross abuse of the judicial process.

The court further held that the suit was an affront on the supremacy of the Supreme Court which had earlier dismissed a similar request by the plaintiff.

Owuru, who was the presidential candidate of the Hope Democratic Party, HDP, had approached the court, praying it to sack President Buhari from office, insisting that the election through which he won his re-election in 2019, was fraught with manifest irregularities

A Vote for Tinubu’ll Ensure More Progress, Devt. — Hamzat

Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, La­gos State Deputy Governor has enjoined all to vote Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candi­date of the All Progressives Con­gress (APC) in the next month presidential election.

Hamzat emphasised that voting for Tinubu would ensure more progress and development for the country.

He stated this on Monday while speaking at an endorse­ment rally organised by the mem­bers of the Lagos State Associa­tion of Commodity Market Men and Women for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of APC and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for re-elec­tion as the governor of the state at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos Island.

He challenged members of the association to collect their Perma­nent Voters Card (PVC) and come out en masse to cast their vote for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu and all oth­er contesting candidates of the APC in the forthcoming general elections.

He stated that the APC Presi­dential Candidate initiated a lot of innovative and people-orient­ed programmes and policies as governor of Lagos State, which successive administrations built on to make the state sustain its enble status as the economic and financial hub of sub-Saharan Africa.

