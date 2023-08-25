Today’s Headlines:APC Denies Opposing Nwankpa’s Election As NWS;Neveah Appoints New CFO Akinyemi

APC Denies Opposing Nwankpa’s Election As NWS

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

A faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Abia State loyal to former Minister, Uche Ogah, has thrown its weight behind the recent election of Donatus Nwankpa as the National Welfare Secretary of the party.

The party in a statement in Umuahia signed by its Publicity Secretary, Offor Okorie, denied the reports in the media that the party rejected the election of Nwankpa, who was the former State Chairman of Abia APC, as the party’s National Welfare Secretary.

The APC which reacted to the statement credited to Kingsley Ononogbu -led APC faction, said such rejection of Donatus Nwankpa came from people allegedly causing disunity in Abia APC.

The Publicity Secretary who described the election of Nwankpa as the best thing to happen to APC in Abia, pointed out that those drumming negative campaigns against Donatus Nwankpa did not want the broom party to grow in Abia.

Neveah Appoints New CFO Akinyemi

Photo Credit:Leadership

Neveah Limited, a leading commodity trading company, has announced the onboarding of its most recent Executive, Mr. Akinsola Akinyemi.

Akinsola Akinyemi is the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and an Executive Director at Neveah Limited. He is an experienced finance professional with over 12 years of hands-on experience in treasury management, regulatory reporting, financial accounting, performance management, tax planning and management with reputable financial institutions in the Nigerian Financial Services Industry.

He is highly skilled at identifying business growth opportunities and has supported notable companies in achieving business expansion. He has an excellent track record of improving systems and processes.

Photo Credit:Google

We’re Working To End Fuel Importation–—FG

Photo Credit:Leadership

The federal government has said it is working assiduously to ensure that all the country’s refineries are fixed in order to end importation of fuel as well as stop flaring of gas in the country in next few years.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, disclosed this on Thursday while speaking to journalists at Eleme, shortly after inspecting the ongoing rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery.

Lokpobiri reassured Nigerians that the Port Harcourt Refinery will come on stream before the end of 2023 and will be producing between 54,000 barrels and 60,000 barrels per day.

He said: “The essence of today’s inspection is to come and see the extent of done in the Port Harcourt Refinery. It is the beginning of our efforts to go round all the refineries in this country.

“From Port Harcourt we will go to Warri, we will go to Kaduna. We will also go to Dangote Refinery where we also have stake. Our own objective is to ensure that in the next few years, Nigeria stops fuel importation. That is why we are here to see the extent of work done.

“From what we are seeing here, Port Harcourt Refinery will come on board by the end of the year. Warri will start by the first quarter of next year and then, Kaduna will come on stream towards the end of next year.

“If we add that together with Dangote Refinery, we will be able to stop fuel importation that take substantial part of our funds. Nigerians will now have the benefit of full deregulation. The idea is to ensure that we complete these refineries on time. That is why we are here.

“The Port Harcourt Refinery, when it comes on stream, will be producing 54,000 to 60,000 barrels per day. Warri, which will start around February next year will produce about 70,000 barrels per day. We believe that Kaduna will come on before the end of next year.

“Then, the whole of this Port Harcourt Refinery will be fully rehabilitated by the end of next year. We believe that Nigerians should expect better supply of fuel, better economy. We believe that this project will be completed on schedule.”

On his part, the Minister of State for Gas Resources, Hon. Kperikpe Ekpo, assured Nigerians that there will be increase in gas generation, which in turn will lead to uninterrupted power supply in the country.

Ekpo said: “From what we have seen today, gas flaring will stop and gas generation will increase so that we can have uninterrupted power supply in the country. So, I am comfortable with what I have seen, the improvement is there and they are dedicated to the work.”

Alex Ekwueme Varsity Students, Staff To Pay N10,000 Fine

Photo Credit:Leadership

The Vice Chancellor, Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo, Prof Sunday Elom, maintained that the committee on improper dressing on campus which was set up by the school management is still fully in place and any student or staff found dressing improperly would pay a fine of N10,000 for each offence.

The Vice Chancellor who reiterated the school’s position on improper dressing during the 11th matriculation ceremony of the institution at the School main campus said that the ugly trend of students activities and behavior on campus has led to deteriorating discipline and disorderliness in the university.

The indecent clothing on campus as outlined by the management includes wearing of transparent dresses, dirty jeans with holes, or obscene subliminal messages, tattered clothes, baggy and saggy clothing and tight fitting apparels.

Others include; shirts, tops and caps with obscene write ups that suggests membership of a secret cult, shirts, tops and caps with obscene write ups bearing obnoxious/seductive inscription, piercing of body and tattooing, wearing of necklaces and nose ring by students and artificial dreadlocks hair or coloured artificial hair.

Prof Elom said that 5,097 freshmen are joining the institution out of the over 15,000 candidates who applied to study in the university.

The Vice Chancellor maintained that the institution has absolute zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractices, bullying, ‘sorting’, campus prostitution/sex-for-grades adding that the management will not hesitate to sanction offenders accordingly.

He also assured the students of adequate security within the campus. “Dress the way you would like to be addressed. I wish to assure you of adequate security on campus.

He urged the students not to hesitate to report any suspicious activities, intimidation and harassment of any sort to the Dean of Students’ Affairs, security officers, SERVICOM or any staff of the University for immediate action. As my children, my phone number is 08032686617.

Dunyanari (

)